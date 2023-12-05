EQS-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

4finance EUR 2025 bond refinancing process complete



05-Dec-2023 / 15:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





4finance EUR 2025 bond refinancing process complete 5 December 2023. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces the completion of its EUR 2025 bond refinancing process, including extension of the maturity to May 2028. The Terms and Conditions of those EUR bonds were formally amended on 5 December and are available on the Group's Bonds in Issue page. Payment of the participation fee for investors will be processed by the Paying Agent on or around 8 December 2023. The Group is also adding its Philippines business as a Guarantor to both its 2026 & 2028 bonds and cancelling EUR 15 million of 2028 bonds owned by the Group. These processes are expected to be finalised by end of December 2023. Aalto Capital (Munich) and Gottex Brokers acted as financial advisors to the Group. For more information, please contact: 4finance investorrelations@4finance.com press@4finance.com Aalto Capital manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.com +49 1752668901 Gottex Brokers jonatan.gonn@gottexsecurities.com +46 86656454 This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation. Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements. Notes to Editors About 4finance Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 11 countries. Leveraging a high degree of automation and data-driven insights across all aspects of the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €10 billion since inception in single payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit. 4finance operates a portfolio of market leading brands, through which, as a responsible lender, the firm offers simple, convenient and transparent products to millions of customers who are typically underserved by conventional providers. 4finance has group offices in Riga (Latvia), London and Luxembourg, and currently operates in 11 countries globally including the Philippines and Mexico. The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations primarily in Bulgaria, Romania and Greece. www.4finance.com



End of Inside Information



05-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

