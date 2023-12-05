Clearing: IT - Nasdaqomxnordic.com - New fields in Nasdaq APA intraday and historical GUIs

This IT-Notice contain important information regarding changes to be implemented for the Nasdaq APA publications on nasdaqomxnordic.com Starting December 18th, 2023, Nasdaq APA will add more fields to existing web GUIs on https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/intraday and https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/apa-historical-trades New fields, consisting of the following post trade flags in RTS 1 and RTS 2 of MiFID II will be added to the existing GUIs: LMTF_FLAG FULF_FLAG VOLO_FLAG FULV_FLAG BENC_FLAG LRGS_FLAG CANC_FLAG AMND_FLAG DUPL_FLAG RPRI_FLAG The flags are already today available in CSV reports under https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/apa The CSV reports will continue to show all post-trade flags and GUIs will only show limited details. Existing fields in Web GUIs will remain and not be changed. For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our support team at: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 07:00-20:00 CET)