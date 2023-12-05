Anzeige
05.12.2023 | 15:34
Clearing: IT - Nasdaqomxnordic.com - New fields in Nasdaq APA intraday and historical GUIs

This IT-Notice contain important information regarding changes to be
implemented for the Nasdaq APA publications on nasdaqomxnordic.com 

Starting December 18th, 2023, Nasdaq APA will add more fields to existing web
GUIs on https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/intraday and
https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/apa-historical-trades 

New fields, consisting of the following post trade flags in RTS 1 and RTS 2 of
MiFID II will be added to the existing GUIs: 

LMTF_FLAG
FULF_FLAG
VOLO_FLAG
FULV_FLAG
BENC_FLAG
LRGS_FLAG
CANC_FLAG
AMND_FLAG
DUPL_FLAG
RPRI_FLAG

The flags are already today available in CSV reports under
https://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/nasdaq-apa/apa 

The CSV reports will continue to show all post-trade flags and GUIs will only
show limited details. 

Existing fields in Web GUIs will remain and not be changed.


For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our
support team at: 

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 07:00-20:00 CET)
