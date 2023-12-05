Purpose-built AI provides real-time cost and performance insights and efficiency recommendations for Databricks users

Unravel Data, the first AI-enabled data observability and FinOps platform built to address the speed and scale of modern data platforms, today announced that it has joined the Databricks Partner Program to deliver AI-powered data observability into Databricks for granular visibility, performance optimizations, and cost governance of data pipelines and applications. With this new partnership, Unravel and Databricks will collaborate on Go-To-Market (GTM) efforts to enable Databricks customers to leverage Unravel's purpose-built AI for the Lakehouse for real-time, continuous insights and recommendations to speed time to value of data and AI products and ensure optimal ROI.

With organizations increasingly under pressure to deliver data and AI innovation at lightning speed, data teams are on the front line of delivering production-ready data pipelines at an exponential rate while optimizing performance and efficiency to deliver faster time to value. Unravel's purpose-built AI for Databricks integrates with Lakehouse Monitoring and Lakehouse Observability to deliver performance and efficiency needed to achieve speed and scale for data analytics and AI products. Unravel's integration with Unity Catalog enables Databricks users to speed up lakehouse transformation by providing real-time, AI-powered cost insights, code-level optimizations, accurate spending predictions, and performance recommendations to accelerate data pipelines and applications for greater returns on cloud data platform investments. Auto Actions and alerts help automate governance with proactive guardrails.

"Most organizations today are receiving unprecedented amounts of data from a staggering number of sources, and they're struggling to manage it all, which can quickly lead to unpredictable cloud data spend. This combination of rapid lakehouse adoption and the hyperfocus companies have on leveraging AI/ML models for additional revenue and competitive advantage, brings the importance of data observability to the forefront," said Kunal Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Unravel Data. "Lakehouse customers who use Unravel can now achieve the agility required for AI/ML innovation while having the predictability and cost governance guardrails needed to ensure a strong ROI."

Unravel's purpose-built AI for Databricks delivers insights based on Unravel's deep observability at the job, user, and code level to supply AI-driven cost efficiency recommendations, including compute provisioning, query performance, autoscaling efficiencies, and more.

Unravel for Databricks enables organizations to:

Speed cloud transformation initiatives by having real-time cost visibility, predictive spend forecasting, and performance insights for their workloads

Enhance time to market of new AI initiatives by mitigating potential pipeline bottlenecks and associated costs before they occur

Better manage and optimize the ROI of data projects with customized dashboards and alerts that offer insights on spend, performance, and unit economics

Unravel's integration with popular DevOps tools like GitHub and Azure DevOps provides actionability in CI/CD workflows by enabling early issue detection during the code-merge phase and providing developers real-time insights into potential financial impacts of their code changes. This results in fewer production issues and improved cost efficiency.

Learn how Unravel and Databricks can help enterprises optimize their cloud data spend and increase ROI here.

About Unravel Data

Unravel Data radically transforms the way businesses understand and optimize the performance and cost of their modern data applications and the complex data pipelines that power those applications. Unravel's market-leading data observability and FinOps platform with purpose-built AI for each data platform, provides actionable recommendations needed for cost and performance data and AI pipeline efficiencies. A recent winner of the Best Data Tool Platform of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards, some of the world's most recognized brands like Adobe, Maersk, Mastercard, Equifax, and Deutsche Bank rely on Unravel Data to unlock data-driven insights and deliver new innovations to market. To learn more, visit https://www.unraveldata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205968239/en/

Contacts:

Blair Moreland

ZAG Communications for Unravel Data

unraveldata@zagcommunications.com