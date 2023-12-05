ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: Novel Therapeutic Technology Developed & Manufactured by ADM Tronics for Origin Life Sciences to Begin Clinical Study on Onychomycosis

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / ADM Tronics (OTCQB:ADMT) announced that its client, Origin Life Sciences, Inc. ("Origin") is about to launch an IRB-approved pilot clinical study to evaluate the treatment of onychomycosis with its plasma-generated nitric oxide ("NO") technology. ADMT provided engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services to Origin in the development of the IonoJet, which allows for targeted delivery of a plasma-generated NO stream produced from room air at the point of therapy.

Onychomycosis, a fungal infection of the nail which occurs in approximately 14% of the adult population, is not just a cosmetic problem. Untreated it can cause pain, discomfort, and physical impairment, negatively impacting quality of life. Oral antifungal therapies are effective, but significant adverse effects limit their use. Topical antifungal therapies have fewer adverse events, but are less effective than oral antifungal therapies. Therefore, an effective non-invasive therapeutic treatment option can have significant benefit for the tens of millions suffering from this condition.

According to Grand View Research, "The global onychomycosis market size was estimated at $3.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.56% by 2030. The onychomycosis market is witnessing growth due to factors such as the rising incidence of onychomycosis and chronic disease, rising R&D pertaining to the development of novel drugs, and the growing geriatric population and diabetic population." https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/onychomycosis-market-report

Origin's Ionojet, a patented non-invasive therapy device, delivers therapeutic quantities of NO directly to a treatment site. It uses a patented system of high-energy plasma to convert nitrogen and oxygen in air to a plasma/NO stream. Origin intends to leverage the technology in the development of therapies for various therapeutic purposes including as an anti-infective, anti-inflammatory and tissue regenerative therapy for chronic wounds and skin and soft tissue infections.

A randomized, controlled clinical study of the safety and dose-ranging of Origin's Ionojet was conducted on 83 patients with diabetic foot ulcers ("DFU") who had had an inadequate response to standard of care, with promising results. Origin intends to conduct a pivotal study on DFU and, if successful, to submit a pre-market approval application to the FDA.

Onychomycosis is one of the next indications that Origin is pursuing, starting with this pilot study on 40 subjects presenting with fungal infected toenails, to be treated for 8 weeks with a 6-month follow-up, post therapy.

Origin contracted ADMT's medical device engineering services for development of the Ionojet and for the production of study units used in the studies. ADMT developed and manufactured the Ionojet in its FDA-Registered, ISO-13485 Certified medical device development and manufacturing facility.

Michael Preston, Origin's Chairman and CEO stated "ADM Tronics has been, and continues to be, an integral partner with us in the advancement of our plasma therapeutic technology. ADMT has assisted us greatly with their engineering, intellectual property and regulatory expertise in their work for our specialized plasma therapeutics, which we believe have worldwide applications in many medical specialties. We look forward to continuing to work closely with ADMT as we bring our medical technology to market."

About Origin

Origin Life Sciences, Inc. based in Princeton, NJ, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that has been developing, in conjunction with ADMT, its proprietary technology to generate and deliver nitric oxide in the form of a high-energy plasma/NO stream. Visit originww.com.

About ADMT

ADMT is dedicated to advancing electronic therapeutic medical technologies. With a history of innovation and a commitment to improving healthcare, ADMT specializes in developing cutting-edge medical devices and therapies. ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations are located in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device contract services at www.admteng.com.

