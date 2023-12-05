ACCESSWIRE Shares How to Format a Press Release Dateline Using AP Style

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE is a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide.

To help its customers hone their press release writing skills, the industry-leading company encourages the use of the Associated Press (AP) Style.

AP Style is the gold standard for news writing, grammar, abbreviations and titles and ensures all media worldwide have the same structure to work with.

"Using AP Style when writing a press release shows professionalism and makes a positive impression on the media," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "When companies distribute press releases with the correct press release format and use AP Style, they're sharing their news in a way the media prefers."

A common question marketing professionals ask is "how do you format a press release dateline with AP Style?"

The dateline is found at the beginning of the press release and tells the readers when and where the news took place. Reporters want real, current news, and the dateline gives them the information they need.

According to AP Style, a press release dateline should include "a city name, entirely in capital letters, followed in most cases by the name of the state, county, or territory where the city is located."

An example of a press release dateline that uses AP Style is:

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 /

