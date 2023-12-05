CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH tractor design wins 2024 German Design Award

The company's Design Center awarded for its STEYR® Plus tractor range



Basildon, December 5, 2023

The CNH Design team continues to elevate our Ag equipment through creativity that challenges the traditional norms of the industry. Their efforts were recognized by the 2024 German Design Awards, presented by the German Design Council (est. 1953). Our STEYR brand's Plus tractor series was selected for Excellent Product Design in the Utility Vehicles category for its impressive synergy of function, design, quality and sustainability.

STEYR Plus tractors are the first to feature a dramatic new design language developed for the brand's products. This sharp and crisp language emphasizes modernity, strength, power, and technology through features such as striking new hood styling with integrated road and work lighting.

Inside the cab, additional comfort and better visibility complement the latest in telematics, which ease the operator's task through instant data transfer from the machine to the cloud and auto guidance with automated steering.

"We are honored to see our efforts to enhance the tech aesthetics of STEYR recognized by the German Design Council," said David Wilkie, Design Director at CNH. "It underlines the importance of good design in delivering our customers a world class experience when they use our machines."

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

Attachments