Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2DYEG | ISIN: SE0009973548 | Ticker-Symbol: DCL
Stuttgart
05.12.23
15:46 Uhr
0,077 Euro
+0,006
+8,60 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2023 | 16:22
66 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Climeon AB (635/23)

The trading in paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Climeon AB has ceased.
The last trading day was November 30, 2023. 

Please note that the trading has been halted and will not be resumed. Today's
transactions will be cancelled. 



Short name:  CLIME BTU B 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021020583
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 310710   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. 

For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
