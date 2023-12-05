Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual December Small-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EST Wednesday, December 6, 2023 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 ***** TimkenSteel (TMST) InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) 9:15-9:45 ***** L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) ***** 10:00-10:30 Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT) Charles River Associates (CRAI) LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) 10:45-11:15 Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) ***** 11:30-12:00 CSW Industrials (CSWI) ICF (ICFI) USANA Health Sciences (USNA) 12:15-12:45 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Resources Connections, Inc. (RGP) Athira Pharma (ATHA) 1:00-1:30 ***** Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) Xcel Brands (XELB) 1:45-2:15 KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) ***** Superior Group of Companies (SGC) 2:30-3:00 Archrock (AROC) Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) ***** 3:15-3:45 MtronPTI (MPTI) Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN) Conduent (CNDT) 4:00-4:30 Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) BBSI (BBSI) VolitionRx Ltd (VNRX) 1x1s Only (6th) Astec Industries (ASTE) Beazer Homes (BZH) Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) HNI Corporation (HNI) MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) OneSpan (OSPN) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Plexus Corp. (PLXS) The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)

*All Times EST Thursday, December 7, 2023 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 The Society Pass Inc (SOPA) U Power Limited (UCAR) ***** 9:15-9:45 Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) 10:00-10:30 ***** Interface, Inc. (TILE) LifeMD (LFMD) 10:45-11:15 Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Quad (QUAD) 11:30-12:00 La-Z-Boy (LZB) Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) The LGL Group, Inc. (LGL) 12:15-12:45 ***** Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) Teton Advisors (TETAA) 1:00-1:30 Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) 1:45-2:15 Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) ***** ***** 2:30-3:00 ***** IMAX (IMAX) ***** 3:15-3:45 Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR) North American Construction (NOA) 4:00-4:30 TrueBlue (TBI) ***** ***** 1x1s Only (7th) Beazer Homes (BZH) Construction Partners (ROAD) Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Pitney Bowes (PBI) ***** *****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 45 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti Events, LLC and Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813273/sidoti-events-llcs-virtual-december-small-cap-conference