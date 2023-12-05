Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer and partner in a wide-range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, announces that a cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission for not filing the following documents by the periodic disclosure deadline:

annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023;

management's discussion and analysis relating to the annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2023;

certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The Company would like to inform shareholders that it is working diligently with its new auditor to file the above documents as soon as they are finalized. The Company does not anticipate a lengthy delay in filing the required documents. Once the documents are filed the Company will request an application to revoke the cease trade order.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

