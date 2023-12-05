Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2023 | 16:34
Conditional listing of AS Infortar shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-05 16:27 CET --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on December 5,
2023 to approve AS Infortar application and to list its shares with nominal
value of 0.1 euro (Infortar ordinary share, ISIN code: EE3100149394) on Baltic
Main List after the following conditions are met: 

1.1.    Regarding the existing 19,845,000 shares

- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the
Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; 

- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in
Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; 

- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
respective report to the Exchange. 

1.2.    Regarding additionally issued up to 1,800,000 shares

- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the
offer has been successful; 

- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register;

- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
respective report to the Exchange. 

 1.3.   In case of a possible over-allotment option, additionally issued up
to 180,000 shares 

- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the
offer has been successful; 

- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register;

- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
respective report to the Exchange. 



The first trading day of AS Infortar shares will be as follows:

In clause 1.1. mentioned existing shares as of 14.12.2023 or on a date close to
it. 

In clause 1.2. mentioned additional shares the next trading day after issuer
has submitted 
the respective report to Exchange or on a date close to it.

In clause 1.3. mentioned additional shares the next trading day after issuer
has submitted 
the respective report to Exchange or on a date close to it.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
