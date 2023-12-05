TotalEnergies had the biggest amount of utility-scale PV projects in its swag from July 2022 to June 2023, according to United States (US) research firm Mercom. The French energy company had 12 GW of solar projects operating, 3.8 GW under construction and 25.5 GW in the pipeline, according to Mercom's hotly anticipated "Annual Global Report."TotalEnergies was the largest, global utility-scale solar developer from July 2022 to June 2023, with 41.3 GW of solar in its portfolio of projects, US research firm Mercom said in its "Annual Global Report" published today. TotalEnergies had 12 GW of solar ...

