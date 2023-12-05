InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Next-Generation Tobacco Product Market worth US$ 70.82 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next Generation Tobacco Product Market- by Device Type (e-Cigarettes, Vaps, Mods, e-Hookahs, Pens, and Other Device Type), System (Open Vaping System, Closed Vaping System, Semi-Closed System, and Other System), Product Type (Tobacco Heating Products, Vapour Products, Snus Products, and Other Product Types), Component (Atomizer, Vape Mod, Cartomizer, E-liquid, Battery, and Other Component), Distribution Channel (Online Buying, Retail Stores, Convenience Store, Drug Store, Newsstand, Tobacconist Store, Specialty E-cigarette Store, and Other Distribution Channel), Age Group (18-30 Age Group, 31-44 Age Group, 45-60 Age Group, 61 & Above Age Group), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Next Generation Tobacco Product Market is valued at US$ 27.33 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 70.82 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.3% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.
Next Generation Tobacco Product Market Report Scope
Report Attribute
Specifications
Market Size Value In 2022
USD 27.33 Billion
Revenue Forecast In 2031
USD 70.82 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR
CAGR of 11.3 % from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative Units
Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2022
Forecast Year
2023-2031
Report Coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered
By Device Type, By System, By Product Type, By Component, By Distribution Channel, By Age Group
Regional Scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea
Competitive Landscape
Adris grupa, Altadis, Altria Group Inc., American electronic cigarette company, Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG, British American Tobacco (BAT), China National Tobacco Corporation, Davidoff, Dharampal Satyapal, DS Group, Eastern Tobacco Company, Fiedler & Lundgren AB, FIN Branding Group LLC.,
Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1201
The main component of tobacco products that keeps people from quitting smoking is nicotine. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that tobacco smoking causes the deaths of more than 8 million people annually. To address this, producers of tobacco products have been introducing innovative solutions to lower the risk of diseases linked to tobacco use. Due to their capacity to reduce the danger of tobacco-related diseases by preventing the inhaling of toxicants because these products are made to mimic tobacco smoking, next-generation goods are superior alternatives to conventional products like cigarettes.
Some Major Key Players In The Next Generation Tobacco Product Market:
- Adris grupa,
- Altadis,
- Altria Group Inc.,
- American electronic cigarette company,
- Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG,
- British American Tobacco (BAT),
- China National Tobacco Corporation,
- Davidoff,
- Dharampal Satyapal,
- DS Group,
- Eastern Tobacco Company,
- Fiedler & Lundgren AB,
- FIN Branding Group LLC.,
- Gajane AB,
- Global Horizon Ventures Limited (GHVL),
- GN Tobacco Sweden AB,
- Gotlands Snus AB,
- Gudang Garam,
- Hay Island Holding Corporation,
- Healthier Choices Management Corp (Ruthless Vapor Corp),
- House of Oliver Twist A/S,
- Imperial Brands,
- Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) Limited.,
- International Vapor Group,
- ITC Limited,
- J Well France,
- Japan Tobacco Inc.,
- JT International AG,
- Juul Labs Inc,
- Korea Tobacco (KT&G),
- Lorillard Tobacco Company,
- MAHAK Group,
- Manikchand Group,
- MCIG Inc., Mighty,
- Nerudia,
- Nicotek Llc.,
- NJOY Inc, P.T.
- Karyadibya Mahardhika,
- Pax Labs,
- Philip Morris International (PMI),
- Ploom TECH,
- J. Reynolds Vapor Company,
- Reemtsma Cigarettenfabriken GmbH,
- Reynolds American Inc.,
- Rothmans,
- Ruyan,
- Sarajevo Tobacco Factory,
- Scandinavian Tobacco Group,
- Swedish Match AB,
- Swisher,
- Taboca AS,
- Turning Point Brands,
- Universal Corporation,
- V2 Tobacco,
- Vapor Hub International, Inc.,
- VMR Products LLC,
- other prominent products
As more goods are introduced to the market, there is an increasing desire for next-generation tobacco products. During the forecast period, simple access to high-quality products is also having a major impact on the growth of next-generation tobacco products. During the projection period, the next-generation tobacco products market is anticipated to rise because of the rapid development and commercialization of goods, including snus, tobacco heating devices, and vapour products.
During the projected period, it is anticipated that investments in next-generation tobacco products will rise dramatically, as will the consumption of tobacco products among females and students. Due to rising consumer disposable income, the market for next-generation tobacco products is currently seeing increasing demand. The market for next-generation tobacco products will also have a lot of additional growth potential due to the fast-growing consumer knowledge and product awareness, as well as the evolving consumer views linked to their preference for less dangerous tobacco products.
The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Next Generation Tobacco Product market over the forecast years due to increased public knowledge of Next-Generation Tobacco Products, rising government funding in Tobacco Product Research and Development, the rising rate of tobacco cessation, and significant demand for E-Cigarettes and Vapes. In addition, the North America Next Generation Tobacco Product market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, considering expanding investments in future products, rising demand for tobacco products, and rising prevalence of diseases linked to smoking.
Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:
- In October 2021, The Food and Drug Administration allowed electronic cigarettes and associated products to continue to be sold in the US. Tobacco-flavoured e-liquid pods and the Vuse Solo electronic nicotine delivery system device from R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company has been approved.
- In July 2021, Fertin Pharma A/S will be purchased by Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (Fertin Pharma). PMI will be able to accomplish its goal of boosting net revenues from smoke-free products by offering speed and scalability in oral administration, owing to Fertin's broad portfolio of technologies, expanding business mix, and world-class experience.
Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @
https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1201
Market Segments
Global Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Device Type, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- e-Cigarettes
- Vaps
- Mods
- e-Hookahs
- Pens
- Other Device Type
Global Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by System, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- Open Vaping System
- Closed Vaping System
- Semi-Closed System
- Other System
Global Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Product Type, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- Tobacco Heating Products
- Vapour Products
- Snus Products
- Other Product Type
Global Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Component, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- Atomizer
- Vape Mod
- Cartomizer
- E-liquid
- Battery
- Other Component
Global Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Distribution Channel, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- Online Buying
- Retail Stores
- Convenience Store
- Drug Store
- Newsstand
- Tobacconist Store
- Specialty E-cigarette Store
- Other Distribution Channel
Global Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Age Group, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- 18-30 Age Group
- 31-44 Age Group
- 45-60 Age Group
- 61 & Above Age Group
Global Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Region, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Next Generation Tobacco Product Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this report:
- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Next Generation Tobacco Product market
- To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Next Generation Tobacco Product market
- To analyze the Next Generation Tobacco Product market drivers and challenges
- To get information on the Next Generation Tobacco Product market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030
- Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Next Generation Tobacco Product market industry
For More Information @
https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1201
Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:
Herbal Heatsticks Market
Smoking Cessation Market
Cigar and Cigarillo Market
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis of key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact Us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 551 226 6109
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/next-generation-tobacco-product-market-worth-us-70-82-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-302006131.html