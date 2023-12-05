INFORMA MARKETS: The International Surface Event Boasts Nearly Sold-Out Show Floor for January 2024 Return

Registration is live for largest North American surface show, boasting a nearly at-capacity event offering.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / The International Surface Event (TISE), including SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo, announces a nearly sold-out show floor in anticipation of reconnecting with the industry in January 2024. The exhibit hall, now 99% to capacity, will showcase nearly 400,000 NSF of exhibitor spacing including wall-to-wall product displays and demos, professional services and support resources. Networking and learning opportunities with accredited training options will also be available from industry leading architects, builders, contractors, designers, distributors, retailers, installers and fabricators, among others.

TISE will feature three co-located mega event brands under one roof: SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo. Registered attendees will have access to the full exhibit hall, features and resources of each brand. Over 600 industry manufacturers have signed on to exhibit, displaying innovative solutions across floor coverings, stone and tile.

SURFACES will display an in-depth resource center ranging across all soft and hard surface materials, service providers in North America, as well as featuring the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Hardwood Pavilion, COVER Connect Pavilion and Wools Pavilion. Multiple educational sessions, lounges and networking events such as industry happy hours will be included.

StonExpo will highlight quality craft, tools and products across stone such as natural stone, stone cutting equipment, tools and machinery. Inside the StonExpo will be the celebrated Natural Stone Pavilion sponsored by the Natural Stone Institute (NSI), the Stone Equipment and Supply Alliance (SESA) Pavilion, The Italian Technology Pavilion focused on innovative technology emerging from Italy, the European and global epicenter for stone production, education sessions at the StonExpo and NSI Natural Stone theatres and live demos in The Cage.

Lastly, TileExpo features every offering to find in tile, including large format porcelain, adhesives, tile cutting and top-of-the-line installation tools. The co-located show will include the Certified Tile Installer Certification area, TileLetter Tile Pavilion, Tool Alley, multiple sessions at the TileExpo Theatre, a TileExpo bar + lounge and more.

"TISE continues to be the international epicenter for discovery and learning for all surface professionals and is an integral part of the flooring industry that cannot be missed," shares Amie Gilmore, Director of The International Surface Event. "We continue to prioritize experience with specialized pavilions and accredited on-site trainings, discovery of the most innovative and unique products in high demand and efficient tools you will not find anywhere else. Our exhibit hall is almost at capacity, but we will be waitlisting future interested exhibitors - it is a testament to the volume of the industry's interest, and everyone needs to be here. TISE is not like other surface shows, our community gets the best there is to find, see and learn all in one place."

The global flooring market is expected to reach 558.2 billion USD by 2031. TISE is the largest North American show converging the international industries that work across surface material verticals to purchase accessible products, explore design inspiration and develop business skills and expansion.

In addition to the features inside each exhibit hall, TISE will host activities, events and networking opportunities across the three-day show designed specifically for industry professionals to develop new connections. Seminars, wellness programs, new business launches, first-time visitor receptions, women's leadership conferences, certifications and trainings, among more can all be found right on the expo floor.

To help navigate the opportunities at the event, The International Surface Event has developed TISE Storybooks for different business classifications in attendance each year.

Architects, designers, specifiers, distributors, fabricators, installers, retailers, dealers, inspectors, consultants, quarriers, importers and other industry professionals can access the unique storybook to discover the event's top picks and highlights for their career. A 20% off discount code is located inside the storybook, valid for 2024 exhibit passes and seminars.*

TISE offers all career segments the opportunity to improve businesses and careers through product launches, connections with current and new vendors, training and certifications, or forecasted industry education.

Taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Jan. 24-26, 2024, the comprehensive event caters to all surfacing verticals and represents over 85 countries on the expo floor. Visitors can register at www.intlsurfaceevent.com/register to secure an attendee pass.

