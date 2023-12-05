A cold snap rocketed demand for electricity in Europe's main markets in the final week of November compared to the previous week, according to Aleasoft Energy Forecasting.Solar PV, solar thermoelectric and wind energy production The main European electricity markets registered a decrease in solar energy production in the week of Nov. 27 compared to the seven days prior. The German market registered the largest decline of 59%, followed by 45% in Spain, 44% in Portugal, 27% in France and 19% in Italy. According to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's solar energy production forecasts, PV production will ...

