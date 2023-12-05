Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2023 | 17:22
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ) is removed (636/23)

On February 9, 2023, Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") was given
observation status with reference to the Company's plans to divest its current
business operations to its shareholders and acquire IP rights from Bio Vitos
Medical Limited, and the Exchange had decided that the Company had to undergo a
renewed review process of the Company's fulfillment of applicable admission
requirements. 



After the renewed review process, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that the
Company will meet the applicable listing requirements. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ) (HEMC, ISIN code
SE0009320278, order book ID 135098). 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.