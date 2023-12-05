Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ) is removed (636/23)

On February 9, 2023, Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to the Company's plans to divest its current business operations to its shareholders and acquire IP rights from Bio Vitos Medical Limited, and the Exchange had decided that the Company had to undergo a renewed review process of the Company's fulfillment of applicable admission requirements. After the renewed review process, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that the Company will meet the applicable listing requirements. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ) (HEMC, ISIN code SE0009320278, order book ID 135098). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB