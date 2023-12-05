Hydrosat Awarded Contract with the National Reconnaissance Office for Thermal Imagery

Innovative Geospatial Startup Announces Contract Under NRO's Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcement Framework, Commercial Electro-Optical Capabilities Focus Area

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Hydrosat , the thermal infrared data and analytics company, announced today it has secured a 2.5-year contract with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) under the agency's Strategic Commercial Enhancements (SCE) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) Commercial Electro-Optical Capabilities (CEC) Focus Area. Washington, DC-based Hydrosat provides geospatial intelligence for climate, food security, and the environment through daily surface temperature data and analytics. The SCE BAA CEC award will enable NRO to evaluate Hydrosat's commercial remote sensing technology for potential application across a broad range of use cases.

Hydrosat's contract with the NRO includes the evaluation of high-resolution thermal imagery from its planned constellation of satellites.

"NRO operates the nation's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance satellites and is assessing commercial thermal imagery as a potential tool for expanding its commercial and defense capabilities," said Pieter Fossel, CEO and co-founder of Hydrosat. "We are honored to be chosen for this highly selective contract, and are confident that Hydrosat's unparalleled data frequency and high-resolution thermal monitoring will be a cutting-edge commercial addition to the NRO overhead architecture."

The NRO award is the latest in a series of wins for the fast-growing organization. After closing a $20 million Series A earlier this year, Hydrosat recently announced the acquisition of IrriWatch, the world's most advanced irrigation management software, to provide critical data for commercial growers. In the defense sector, Hydrosat previously announced a grant award from the U.S. Air Force to adapt its surface temperature data to the mission needs of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

About Hydrosat

Hydrosat is a geospatial data analytics company that uses thermal infrared imagery to provide unprecedented technology insights for commercial and government customers. The company's high-resolution, daily satellite thermal imagery delivers a unique perspective on our planet, and Hydrosat's advanced analytics convey precise crop yield forecasts and improved irrigation tools to financial and agribusiness customers around the globe.

