Automotive Innovations Secures Major Investment from Leading Dealer Group

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Automotive Innovations, Inc.®, a visionary software company committed to transforming the automotive industry, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing capital raise. They have secured a major investment from the principal of one of the country's largest and most forward-thinking dealer groups.

The lead investor, expressing unwavering confidence in Automotive Innovations, Inc.®, remarked, "Once I saw what Hoss built, I had to get involved; this is next-level stuff! He is doing what no one else has done before. This product is going to be the new normal in all car dealerships in the near future."

Hoss Devine, Founder and CEO of Automotive Innovations, Inc.®, commented on receiving the investment, saying, "We are excited to bring new levels of innovation and growth to the automotive industry. [The lead investor] has one of the best-performing dealer groups in the country - ranked as one of the top 60 Dealer groups in the U.S.. His investment is just another indication that the industry passionately believes in what we are doing."

Automotive Innovations, Inc.® offers a wide array of cutting-edge solutions. SmartChoice, their flagship solution, is a digital finance presentation and menu system meticulously designed for e-contracting and remote signing, harnessing next-generation technology built from scratch. This innovative platform empowers dealerships to streamline their finance processes, enhancing efficiency and customer convenience.

OpVision, another pioneering solution from Automotive Innovations, Inc.®, is a next-level analytics platform that provides dealers with unprecedented visibility into their business operations. This data-driven tool allows dealers to make informed decisions and optimize their strategies like never before, ultimately driving growth and profitability.

In addition to SmartChoice and OpVision, Automotive Innovations, Inc.® offers SmartDesk, the ultimate Finance workstation tailored for business managers in today's dynamic car business landscape. SmartDesk is designed to maximize productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, serving as an invaluable asset for dealership finance teams.

The partnership between Automotive Innovations, Inc.® and the leading dealer group principal marks a pivotal moment in the automotive industry's evolution. Together, they are poised to set new standards for innovation and excellence, shaping the future of car dealerships across the nation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Darrel Ferguson

VP of Operations

Automotive Innovations, Inc.

darrel.ferguson@automotiveinnovations.com

816-608-3690

About Automotive Innovations, Inc.®:

Automotive Innovations, Inc.® is a trailblazing software company dedicated to revolutionizing the automotive industry. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions, the company empowers dealerships to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. Their mission is to bring new levels of innovation and growth to the automotive sector, enhancing profitability and customer satisfaction for dealers nationwide. Automotive Innovations, Inc.® offers a suite of solutions, including SmartChoice, OpVision, and SmartDesk, designed to drive success in the automotive business. For more information, please visit https://AutomotiveInnovations.com.

SOURCE: Automotive Innovations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813467/automotive-innovations-secures-major-investment-from-leading-dealer-group