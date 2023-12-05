Regulatory News:

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arnaud Dubarry as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1, 2024. Arnaud Dubarry will be based in Strasbourg and will be responsible for all aspects of the Company's financial strategy, management and operations to accelerate the development of its innovative immunotherapy pipeline. Arnaud Dubarry succeeds Jean-Philippe Del who will stay until the end of the current year to ensure a smooth transition.

Arnaud Dubarry has over 20 years of experience in leading financial positions in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Prior to joining Transgene, he served as Executive Finance Director at Gilead, where he led a major strategic transformation of the global finance function. With decades of professional experience at Gilead and Johnson Johnson, both in Europe and the USA, Arnaud Dubarry gained considerable financial expertise in a variety of entities, covering commercial structures, production sites, R&D centers as well as headquarters. Arnaud is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po). He also holds a Master's degree in Management Sciences from Université Paris-IX Dauphine, as well as a Professional Certificate in Finance and Accounting from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Alongside this new appointment, Transgene has promoted Lucie Larguier to Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations with immediate effect. Lucie joins the executive management team, where she will bring a cross-functional view of the Company's operations and how these can be articulated to key stakeholders including financial market participants. Since 2016, Lucie has served as Director Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, reporting to the CEO. Her strategic contribution helped to ensure the smooth execution of four successful securities transactions, as well as multiple scientific, clinical and corporate announcements, including the recent promising initial data on the individualized cancer vaccine TG4050. Prior to joining Transgene, Lucie spent more than 10 years in the consultancy environment, advising companies on their corporate and financial messages, and contributed to the success of numerous securities transactions. She is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po), with a Master's degree in Communication with a minor in finance.

Alessandro Riva, MD, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, comments: "Arnaud is a results-driven CFO in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry and his extensive expertise and leadership capabilities will enable us to accelerate Transgene's growth and support the Company's ambition in the fast-evolving landscape of immunotherapy. I am looking forward to working with him. I also extend a warm welcome to Lucie from the executive committee. I am sure she will contribute further to the Company's success thanks to her significant equity capital markets expertise, her ability to articulate Transgene's strategy and her deep knowledge of the investment community.

Dr. Riva addedI would like to take this opportunity to also thank Jean-Philippe Del for his long-standing commitment to Transgene and his ability to support Transgene's operations through multiple successful transactions on the financial markets and with business partners."

Arnaud Dubarry, Chief Financial Officer, said: "I am excited to join the Transgene team. The company has developed a particularly innovative technology in the immune-oncology field with the potential to generate game-changing value for all stakeholders. I am looking forward to contributing to shaping the company's future and collaborating with the entire team to build on its success."

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses:

TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

Follow us on social media: X (ex-Twitter): @TransgeneSA LinkedIn: @Transgene

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205509214/en/

Contacts:

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier

Director Corporate Communications IR

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

investorrelations@transgene.fr

Media: MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Frazer Hall /Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)203 928 6900

transgene@medistrava.com