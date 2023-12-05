Foreign Languages Press: China's active role in promoting human rights within the framework of global governance

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foreign Languages Press recently invited a panel of scholars to evaluate its multi-language publication titled "Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights."

Liu Huawen, executive director and researcher at Human Rights Research Center of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, believes that the book provides a comprehensive review of President Xi Jinping's approach to respecting and protecting human rights. The book also provides important insights into how China plays an active role in promoting human rights within the framework of global governance. Active participation in promoting human rights within the framework of global governance embodies an important approach and major milestone for China to achieve human rights-based development. In the book Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights, President Xi Jinping illustrated four points.

First, countries around the world should practice true multilateralism, and safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law.

In his speech at the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2021, Xi said, "...we must improve global governance and practice true multilateralism. In the world, there is only one international system, i.e. the international system with the United Nations at its core. There is only one international order, i.e. the international order underpinned by international law." He also stressed the importance of the UN to "advance, in a balanced manner, work in all the three areas of security, development and human rights."

Second, all countries should emphasize the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and create a virtuous cycle where cooperation, development and human rights reinforce one another.

China is the first developing country to realize the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), contributing over 70 percent to global poverty reduction. While managing its own affairs well, China is also an active player in driving global economic growth. An advocate and practitioner of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, China highly values the formulation and implementation of the United Nations development agenda.

Third, China has devoted serious energy to the development of developing countries and South-South cooperation.

Being the largest developing country itself, China faces the same or similar task with other developing countries along the path to survive and thrive through economic and social development. In fact, a basic principle in China's foreign policy is to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with third world countries.

Fourth, every country should uphold the common values of humanity, playing an active role in the building of a global community of shared future.

Thanks to China's efforts, the United Nations Security Council, the Economic and Social Council and the Human Rights Council have included the concept of building a global community of shared future in a number of resolutions, making it an increasingly significant component in international human rights discourse. The international community has achieved the consensus that human rights should be respected and protected, and that solidarity and cooperation should be strengthened. Promoting human rights within the framework of global governance is anchored in the common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom illuminated by President Xi Jinping, and in the building of a global community of shared future.

