Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.: Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

$121 million of Quarterly Pretax Income Best in More Than 16 Years

Net Contracts per Community Increased 66% Year-Over-Year

Book Value Rose 80% Year-Over-Year to $73 per Share

Refinanced Over $600 Million of Secured Debt, Extending Maturities Until the Fourth Quarters of 2028 and 2029, Including $114 Million of Bond Redemptions that Occurred after the Quarter End

Total Liquidity Climbed to $564 Million, the Highest in More Than 14 Years

Provided Guidance for a Significant Year-Over-Year Profit Increase in the First Quarter

MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2023.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2023:

Total revenues were $887.0 million (including 1,517 deliveries) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $886.8 million (including 1,599 deliveries) in the same quarter of the prior year. For the year ended October 31, 2023, total revenues were $2.76 billion (including 4,878 deliveries) compared with $2.92 billion (including 5,538 deliveries) in fiscal 2022.



Domestic unconsolidated joint venture deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 8.9% to 196 homes compared with 180 homes for the three months ended October 31, 2022. Domestic unconsolidated joint venture deliveries for fiscal 2023 increased 7.8% to 595 homes from 552 homes in fiscal 2022. Additionally, deliveries of homes through our unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia contributed $9.4 million of income from unconsolidated joint ventures for the quarter.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 21.4% for the three months ended October 31, 2023, compared with 19.6% during the fourth quarter a year ago. In fiscal 2023, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 19.6% compared with 21.5% in the prior fiscal year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 24.5% in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter compared with 24.2% in last year's fourth quarter. For the year ended October 31, 2023, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 22.7% compared with 25.0% in the previous fiscal year.



Total SG&A was $80.8 million, or 9.1% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $80.9 million, or 9.1% of total revenues, in the previous year's fourth quarter. In fiscal 2023, total SG&A was $304.8 million, or 11.1% of total revenues, compared with $296.2 million, or 10.1% of total revenues, in the prior fiscal year.



Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 4.1% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 4.4% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. For the year ended October 31, 2023, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 4.9% compared with 4.5% in the previous fiscal year.



Income before income taxes for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 32.7% to $121.4 million compared with $91.5 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. For fiscal 2023, income before income taxes was $256.0 million compared with $319.8 million in the prior fiscal year.



Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt increased 38.4% to $143.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with income before these items of $103.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2023, income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt was $283.1 million compared with income before these items of $340.6 million for fiscal 2022.



Net income was $97.3 million, or $13.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended October 31, 2023, compared with net income of $55.6 million, or $7.24 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For fiscal 2023, net income was $205.9 million, or $26.88 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $225.5 million, or $29.00 per diluted common share, in fiscal 2022.



EBITDA increased 20.3% to $159.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $132.2 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year. For fiscal 2023, EBITDA was $399.7 million compared with $457.8 million in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 25.5% to $181.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $144.4 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year. For fiscal 2023, adjusted EBITDA was $426.8 million compared with $478.7 million in the prior year.



Consolidated contracts in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 55.8% to 938 homes ($564.1 million) compared with 602 homes ($343.7 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures1, for the three months ended October 31, 2023, increased 51.5% to 1,065 homes ($648.4 million) compared with 703 homes ($412.9 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.



As of October 31, 2023, consolidated community count was 113 communities, compared with 102 communities at July 31, 2023 and 121 communities on October 31, 2022. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 129 as of October 31, 2023 compared with 122 communities at July 31, 2023 and 133 communities at the end of the prior year.



Consolidated contracts per community increased 66.0% year-over-year to 8.3 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 5.0 contracts per community for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 56.6% to 8.3 in the three months ended October 31, 2023 compared with 5.3 contracts per community in the same quarter one year ago.



The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of October 31, 2023, decreased 16.4% to $1.06 billion compared with $1.27 billion as of October 31, 2022. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of October 31, 2023, decreased 12.5% to $1.32 billion compared with $1.50 billion as of October 31, 2022.



The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 25% for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2023 compared with 41% in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 24% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 39% in the fourth quarter of the prior year.



(1)When we refer to "Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures", we are excluding results from our multi-community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2023:

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, land and land development spending was $219.6 million compared with $205.2 million in the same quarter one year ago. For fiscal 2023, land and land development spending was $679.3 million compared with $759.3 million for the previous year.



Total liquidity as of October 31, 2023 was $564.2 million, the highest level since the third quarter of fiscal 2009 and significantly above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.



In August of 2023, we redeemed $100 million principal amount of our 7.75% Senior Secured 1.125 Lien Notes due 2026, at a purchase price of $102.2 million, which included accrued and unpaid interest and in September 2023, we repurchased $45.0 million principal amount of our 10.0% Senior Secured 1.75 Lien Notes due 2025 at a purchase price of $46.7 million, which included accrued and unpaid interest.



In November 2023, in conjunction with the debt refinancing, discussed below, the Company retired an additional $113.5 million principal amount of its 10.00% Senior Secured 1.75 Lien Notes due 2025, at par plus accrued and unpaid interest, two years in advance of maturity. We have reduced our total debt by $704 million, or 40.2%, since the beginning of fiscal 2020.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, approximately 4,800 lots were put under option or acquired in 49 consolidated communities.



As of October 31, 2023, our total controlled consolidated lots were 31,726, an increase compared with both 31,518 lots at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous year and 29,487 lots at July 31, 2023. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 6.5 years' supply.



Total homebuilding debt to capitalization as of October 31, 2023 was 66.3%, a significant improvement from 88.7% as of October 31, 2021. Net homebuilding debt to net capitalization as of October 31, 2023 was 54.9%, an even more significant improvement from 86.6% as of October 31, 2021.



DEBT REFINANCING:

The Company issued and sold in a private placement $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of new 8.0% Senior Secured 1.125 Lien Notes due 2028 and $430.0 million aggregate principal amount of new 11.75% Senior Secured 1.25 Lien Notes due 2029.



The Company redeemed with the proceeds from the new issuances all outstanding amounts of each series of its existing secured notes consisting of 7.75% Senior Secured 1.125 Lien Notes due 2026, 10.5% Senior Secured 1.25 Lien Notes due 2026, 11.25% Senior Secured 1.5 Lien Notes due 2026 and 10.0% Senior Secured 1.75 Lien Notes due 2025.



The Company entered into a Third Amendment to the Credit Agreement governing its $125 million secured revolving credit facility which, among other things, extended the final scheduled maturity thereof by two years to June 30, 2026.



Key benefits of the refinancing



Increased maturity runway: The transaction refinanced all of the Company's secured debt maturing in fiscal 2026 and proactively extended these maturities until the fourth quarters of fiscal 2028 and fiscal 2029.

Nominal increase in interest incurred: Given the recent rise in interest rates, we are pleased that the transaction resulted in almost no increase in annual interest incurred. Extended the revolver maturity: The transaction extended the maturity of the revolver, which was the nearest term maturity, from next fiscal year to the third quarter of fiscal 2026.





FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (2) :

The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including further deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $69.48 on October 31, 2023.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, total revenues are expected to be between $525 million and $625 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 22.0% and 23.5%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $25 million and $40 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $55 million and $70 million.

(2)The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

"We are thrilled with our operating results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year, as they far exceeded our expectations at the onset of the year. Total revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income before income taxes, EPS, and book value per common share all exceeded the upper end of our guidance," stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Demand for new homes remains healthy and is supported by strong demographic trends, a resilient job market and a low supply of existing homes for sale. Our sales pace declined in the fourth quarter as mortgage rates rose and affordability worsened. However, we had an ample supply of QMI homes, which, when combined with rate buydowns through our mortgage company, allowed us to offer incentives to help make homes more affordable for our homebuyers. This led to a 66% year-over-year improvement in contracts per community for the quarter. We will continue to adjust incentives to maintain an acceptable sales pace. Fortunately, while sales slowed during the quarter, gross margins remained high, which helps absorb the higher cost of incentives and rate buy downs."

"We ended the year with $564 million of total liquidity, which is more than twice the upper end of our target range. We refinanced over $600 million of secured debt, including $114 million from redemptions that occurred after year end, which extended the maturities from the first and second quarters of fiscal 2026 until the fourth quarters of fiscal 2028 and fiscal 2029. Our excess liquidity will allow us to further grow our land position and thus increase our community count, which should result in higher levels of profitability in future years. At the same time, our strong cash flow allows us to continue to strengthen our balance sheet. Given our rapidly growing book value and significant debt reductions, which benefited from enhanced cash flow that resulted from our deferred tax asset, we think it is appropriate to consider a variety of metrics, including return on equity, enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA, EBIT return on investment and price to earnings multiple, when establishing a fair value for our stock. As we look ahead, we are excited about our prospects given the strength of long-term fundamentals underlying the new home market."

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes ("EBIT") and before depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net ("Adjusted EBITDA") are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted income before income taxes, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted income before income taxes to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Net homebuilding debt to net capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs and senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs), net of cash and cash equivalents ("net homebuilding debt"), by (ii) the sum of net homebuilding debt and total equity ("net capitalization"). Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason. The calculation of net homebuilding debt to net capitalization ratio is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $434.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, $5.1 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2023.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2023 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $ 887,032 $ 886,788 $ 2,756,016 $ 2,922,231 Costs and expenses (1) 766,276 800,422 2,517,587 2,624,716 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (21,556 ) - (25,638 ) (6,795 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 22,191 5,114 43,160 29,033 Income before income taxes 121,391 91,480 255,951 319,753 Income tax provision 24,126 35,847 50,060 94,263 Net income 97,265 55,633 205,891 225,490 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,668 2,668 10,675 10,675 Net income available to common stockholders $ 94,597 $ 52,965 $ 195,216 $ 214,815 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 13.98 $ 7.55 $ 28.76 $ 30.31 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,317 6,478 6,230 6,437 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 13.05 $ 7.24 $ 26.88 $ 29.00 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,764 6,750 6,666 6,728 (1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2023 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income before income taxes $ 121,391 $ 91,480 $ 255,951 $ 319,753 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 614 12,239 1,536 14,076 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 21,556 - 25,638 6,795 Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net (1) $ 143,561 $ 103,719 $ 283,125 $ 340,624 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2023 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $ 829,733 $ 866,611 $ 2,630,457 $ 2,840,454 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 626,424 656,805 2,032,136 2,131,208 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 203,309 209,806 598,321 709,246 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 25,101 27,343 79,894 85,198 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 178,208 182,463 518,427 624,048 Land charges 614 12,239 1,536 14,076 Homebuilding gross margin $ 177,594 $ 170,224 $ 516,891 $ 609,972 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 21.4% 19.6% 19.6% 21.5% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 24.5% 24.2% 22.7% 25.0% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 21.5% 21.1% 19.7% 22.0% Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $ 32,175 $ 15 $ 48,217 $ 16,202 Cost of sales, excluding interest (1) 10,724 83 20,664 5,855 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 21,451 (68 ) 27,553 10,347 Land and lot sales interest expense - 21 926 42 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest $ 21,451 $ (89 ) $ 26,627 $ 10,305 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2023 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 97,265 $ 55,633 $ 205,891 $ 225,490 Income tax provision 24,126 35,847 50,060 94,263 Interest expense 36,087 39,265 134,902 132,583 EBIT (1) 157,478 130,745 390,853 452,336 Depreciation and amortization 1,575 1,448 8,798 5,457 EBITDA (2) 159,053 132,193 399,651 457,793 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 614 12,239 1,536 14,076 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 21,556 - 25,638 6,795 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 181,223 $ 144,432 $ 426,825 $ 478,664 Interest incurred $ 32,873 $ 34,725 $ 136,535 $ 134,024 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 5.51 4.16 3.13 3.57 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2023 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $ 55,274 $ 64,140 $ 59,600 $ 58,159 Plus: interest incurred 32,873 34,725 136,535 134,024 Less: interest expensed (36,087 ) (39,265 ) (134,902 ) (132,583 ) Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) - - (9,456 ) - Plus: interest acquired from unconsolidated joint venture (2) - - 283 - Interest capitalized at end of period (3) $ 52,060 $ 59,600 $ 52,060 $ 59,600 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the year ended October 31, 2023. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets purchased from a joint venture the company closed out during the year ended October 31, 2023. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2023 Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capitalization Reconciliation (In thousands) Year Ended October 31, 2023 2021 (Unaudited) Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $ 91,539 $ 125,089 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 1,051,491 1,248,373 Total homebuilding debt $ 1,143,030 $ 1,373,462 Total equity 581,736 174,897 Total capitalization $ 1,724,766 $ 1,548,359 Total homebuilding debt to capitalization 66.3% 88.7% Total homebuilding debt $ 1,143,030 $ 1,373,462 Cash and cash equivalents 434,119 245,970 Net homebuilding debt $ 708,911 $ 1,127,492 Total equity $ 581,736 $ 174,897 Net capitalization $ 1,290,647 $ 1,302,389 Net homebuilding debt to net capitalization 54.9% 86.6%





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 434,119 $ 326,198 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,431 13,382 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 998,841 1,058,183 Land and land options held for future development or sale 125,587 152,406 Consolidated inventory not owned 224,758 308,595 Total inventories 1,349,186 1,519,184 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 97,886 74,940 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 27,982 37,837 Property and equipment, net 33,946 25,819 Prepaid expenses and other assets 69,886 63,884 Total homebuilding 2,021,436 2,061,244 Financial services 168,671 155,993 Deferred tax assets, net 302,833 344,793 Total assets $ 2,492,940 $ 2,562,030 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $ 91,539 $ 144,805 Accounts payable and other liabilities 415,480 439,952 Customers' deposits 51,419 74,020 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 124,254 202,492 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 1,051,491 1,146,547 Accrued interest 26,926 32,415 Total homebuilding 1,761,109 2,040,231 Financial services 148,181 135,581 Income taxes payable 1,861 3,167 Total liabilities 1,911,151 2,178,979 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at October 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,247,308 shares at October 31, 2023 and 6,159,886 shares at October 31, 2022 62 62 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 776,750 shares at October 31, 2023 and 733,374 shares at October 31, 2022 8 7 Paid in capital - common stock 735,946 727,663 Accumulated deficit (157,197 ) (352,413 ) Treasury stock - at cost - 901,379 shares of Class A common stock at October 31, 2023 and 782,901 shares at October 31, 2022; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022 (132,382 ) (127,582 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity 581,736 383,036 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 53 15 Total equity 581,789 383,051 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,492,940 $ 2,562,030





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Years Ended

October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $ 829,733 $ 866,611 $ 2,630,457 $ 2,840,454 Land sales and other revenues 38,227 2,185 65,471 20,237 Total homebuilding 867,960 868,796 2,695,928 2,860,691 Financial services 19,072 17,992 60,088 61,540 Total revenues 887,032 886,788 2,756,016 2,922,231 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 637,148 656,888 2,052,800 2,137,063 Cost of sales interest 25,101 27,364 80,820 85,240 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 614 12,239 1,536 14,076 Total cost of sales 662,863 696,491 2,135,156 2,236,379 Selling, general and administrative 55,488 54,126 201,578 193,536 Total homebuilding expenses 718,351 750,617 2,336,734 2,429,915 Financial services 11,173 10,437 40,723 42,419 Corporate general and administrative 25,262 26,725 103,196 102,618 Other interest 10,986 11,901 54,082 47,343 Other expense (income), net (1) 504 742 (17,148 ) 2,421 Total expenses 766,276 800,422 2,517,587 2,624,716 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (21,556 ) - (25,638 ) (6,795 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 22,191 5,114 43,160 29,033 Income before income taxes 121,391 91,480 255,951 319,753 State and federal income tax provision: State 445 22,684 3,239 34,199 Federal 23,681 13,163 46,821 60,064 Total income taxes 24,126 35,847 50,060 94,263 Net income 97,265 55,633 205,891 225,490 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,668 2,668 10,675 10,675 Net income available to common stockholders $ 94,597 $ 52,965 $ 195,216 $ 214,815 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 13.98 $ 7.55 $ 28.76 $ 30.31 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,317 6,478 6,230 6,437 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 13.05 $ 7.24 $ 26.88 $ 29.00 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,764 6,750 6,666 6,728 (1) Includes gain on consolidation of a joint venture of $19.1 million for the year ended October 31, 2023.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Home 355 232 53.0% 532 618 (13.9)% 617 850 (27.4)% Dollars $ 251,558 $ 145,816 72.5% $ 309,935 $ 363,260 (14.7)% $ 420,100 $ 464,173 (9.5)% Avg. Price $ 708,614 $ 628,517 12.7% $ 582,585 $ 587,799 (0.9)% $ 680,875 $ 546,086 24.7% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 136 176 (22.7)% 231 248 (6.9)% 615 502 22.5% Dollars $ 75,170 $ 86,248 (12.8)% $ 123,942 $ 123,378 0.5% $ 304,251 $ 310,889 (2.1)% Avg. Price $ 552,721 $ 490,045 12.8% $ 536,545 $ 497,492 7.9% $ 494,717 $ 619,301 (20.1)% West (AZ, CA, TX) Home 447 194 130.4% 754 733 2.9% 592 834 (29.0)% Dollars $ 237,361 $ 111,616 112.7% $ 395,856 $ 379,973 4.2% $ 336,263 $ 493,617 (31.9)% Avg. Price $ 531,009 $ 575,340 (7.7)% $ 525,008 $ 518,381 1.3% $ 568,012 $ 591,867 (4.0)% Consolidated Total Home 938 602 55.8% 1,517 1,599 (5.1)% 1,824 2,186 (16.6)% Dollars $ 564,089 $ 343,680 64.1% $ 829,733 $ 866,611 (4.3)% $ 1,060,614 $ 1,268,679 (16.4)% Avg. Price $ 601,374 $ 570,897 5.3% $ 546,956 $ 541,971 0.9% $ 581,477 $ 580,366 0.2% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (Excluding KSA JV) Home 127 101 25.7% 196 180 8.9% 372 311 19.6% Dollars $ 84,273 $ 69,190 21.8% $ 144,004 $ 114,633 25.6% $ 255,639 $ 235,777 8.4% Avg. Price $ 663,567 $ 685,050 (3.1)% $ 734,714 $ 636,850 15.4% $ 687,202 $ 758,125 (9.4)% Grand Total Home 1,065 703 51.5% 1,713 1,779 (3.7)% 2,196 2,497 (12.1)% Dollars $ 648,362 $ 412,870 57.0% $ 973,737 $ 981,244 (0.8)% $ 1,316,253 $ 1,504,456 (12.5)% Avg. Price $ 608,791 $ 587,296 3.7% $ 568,440 $ 551,571 3.1% $ 599,387 $ 602,505 (0.5)% KSA JV Only Home 1 4 (75.0)% 2,176 0 0.0% 50 2,213 (97.7)% Dollars $ 147 $ 606 (75.7)% $ 341,318 $ 0 0.0% $ 8,124 $ 347,420 (97.7)% Avg. Price $ 147,000 $ 151,500 (3.0)% $ 156,856 $ 0 0.0% $ 162,480 $ 156,991 3.5% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures".

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Years Ended Years Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Home 1,445 1,460 (1.0)% 1,618 1,895 (14.6)% 617 850 (27.4)% Dollars $ 937,153 $ 857,240 9.3% $ 933,156 $ 1,068,098 (12.6)% $ 420,100 $ 464,173 (9.5)% Avg. Price $ 648,549 $ 587,151 10.5% $ 576,734 $ 563,640 2.3% $ 680,875 $ 546,086 24.7% Southeast (3) (FL, GA, SC) Home 948 731 29.7% 776 650 19.4% 615 502 22.5% Dollars $ 445,970 $ 412,975 8.0% $ 419,656 $ 323,511 29.7% $ 304,251 $ 310,889 (2.1)% Avg. Price $ 470,432 $ 564,945 (16.7)% $ 540,794 $ 497,709 8.7% $ 494,717 $ 619,301 (20.1)% West (3) (AZ, CA, TX) Home 2,254 2,286 (1.4)% 2,484 2,993 (17.0)% 592 834 (29.0)% Dollars $ 1,126,011 $ 1,200,211 (6.2)% $ 1,277,645 $ 1,448,845 (11.8)% $ 336,263 $ 493,617 (31.9)% Avg. Price $ 499,561 $ 525,027 (4.9)% $ 514,350 $ 484,078 6.3% $ 568,012 $ 591,867 (4.0)% Consolidated Total Home 4,647 4,477 3.8% 4,878 5,538 (11.9)% 1,824 2,186 (16.6)% Dollars $ 2,509,134 $ 2,470,426 1.6% $ 2,630,457 $ 2,840,454 (7.4)% $ 1,060,614 $ 1,268,679 (16.4)% Avg. Price $ 539,947 $ 551,804 (2.1)% $ 539,249 $ 512,902 5.1% $ 581,477 $ 580,366 0.2% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) (4) Home 525 488 7.6% 595 552 7.8% 372 311 19.6% Dollars $ 357,456 $ 337,775 5.8% $ 424,335 $ 343,617 23.5% $ 255,639 $ 235,777 8.4% Avg. Price $ 680,869 $ 692,162 (1.6)% $ 713,168 $ 622,495 14.6% $ 687,202 $ 758,125 (9.4)% Grand Total Home 5,172 4,965 4.2% 5,473 6,090 (10.1)% 2,196 2,497 (12.1)% Dollars $ 2,866,590 $ 2,808,201 2.1% $ 3,054,792 $ 3,184,071 (4.1)% $ 1,316,253 $ 1,504,456 (12.5)% Avg. Price $ 554,252 $ 565,599 (2.0)% $ 558,157 $ 522,836 6.8% $ 599,387 $ 602,505 (0.5)% KSA JV Only Home 13 300 (95.7)% 2,176 0 0.0% 50 2,213 (97.7)% Dollars $ 2,022 $ 47,036 (95.7)% $ 341,318 $ 0 0.0% $ 8,124 $ 347,420 (97.7)% Avg. Price $ 155,538 $ 156,787 (0.8)% $ 156,856 $ 0 0.0% $ 162,480 $ 156,991 3.5% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023.

(3) Reflects the reclassification of 90 homes and $73.7 million, 59 homes and $33.0 million, and 12 homes and $5.7 million of contract backlog from the consolidated Northeast, Southeast and West segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures as of July 31, 2023. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture by the company during the three months ended July 31, 2023. (4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures".

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 61 67 (9.0)% 99 81 22.2% 160 172 (7.0)% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 45,261 $ 46,714 (3.1)% $ 78,491 $ 55,740 40.8% $ 121,561 $ 125,004 (2.8)% (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 741,984 $ 697,224 6.4% $ 792,838 $ 688,148 15.2% $ 759,756 $ 726,767 4.5% Southeast (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 49 31 58.1% 73 67 9.0% 186 129 (7.0)% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 29,476 $ 20,693 42.4% $ 52,360 $ 41,979 24.7% $ 119,857 $ 105,428 (2.8)% Avg. Price $ 601,551 $ 667,516 (9.9)% $ 717,260 $ 626,552 14.5% $ 644,392 $ 817,271 4.5% West (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 17 3 466.7% 24 32 (25.0)% 26 10 (7.0)% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 9,536 $ 1,782 435.1% $ 13,153 $ 16,914 (22.2)% $ 14,221 $ 5,345 (2.8)% Avg. Price $ 560,941 $ 594,000 (5.6)% $ 548,042 $ 528,563 3.7% $ 546,962 $ 534,500 4.5% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (Excluding KSA JV) Home 127 101 25.7% 196 180 8.9% 372 311 (7.0)% Dollars $ 84,273 $ 69,190 21.8% $ 144,004 $ 114,633 25.6% $ 255,639 $ 235,777 (2.8)% Avg. Price $ 663,567 $ 685,050 (3.1)% $ 734,714 $ 636,850 15.4% $ 687,202 $ 758,125 4.5% KSA JV Only Home 1 4 (75.0)% 2,176 0 0.0% 50 2,213 (7.0)% Dollars $ 147 $ 606 (75.7)% $ 341,318 $ 0 0.0% $ 8,124 $ 347,420 (2.8)% Avg. Price $ 147,000 $ 151,500 (3.0)% $ 156,856 $ 0 0.0% $ 162,480 $ 156,991 4.5% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures".

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Years Ended Years Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 234 255 (8.2)% 306 209 46.4% 160 172 (7.0)% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 178,235 $ 181,777 (1.9)% $ 229,747 $ 143,571 60.0% $ 121,561 $ 125,004 (2.8)% (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 761,688 $ 712,851 6.9% $ 750,807 $ 686,943 9.3% $ 759,756 $ 726,767 4.5% Southeast (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 219 160 36.9% 221 242 (8.7)% 186 129 44.2% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 139,492 $ 117,800 18.4% $ 158,014 $ 150,143 5.2% $ 119,857 $ 105,428 13.7% Avg. Price $ 636,950 $ 736,250 (13.5)% $ 714,995 $ 620,426 15.2% $ 644,392 $ 817,271 (21.2)% West (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 72 73 (1.4)% 68 101 (32.7)% 26 10 160.0% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 39,729 $ 38,198 4.0% $ 36,574 $ 49,903 (26.7)% $ 14,221 $ 5,345 166.1% Avg. Price $ 551,792 $ 523,260 5.5% $ 537,853 $ 494,089 8.9% $ 546,962 $ 534,500 2.3% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) (4) Home 525 488 7.6% 595 552 7.8% 372 311 19.6% Dollars $ 357,456 $ 337,775 5.8% $ 424,335 $ 343,617 23.5% $ 255,639 $ 235,777 8.4% Avg. Price $ 680,869 $ 692,162 (1.6)% $ 713,168 $ 622,495 14.6% $ 687,202 $ 758,125 (9.4)% KSA JV Only Home 13 300 (95.7)% 2,176 0 0.0% 50 2,213 (97.7)% Dollars $ 2,022 $ 47,036 (95.7)% $ 341,318 $ 0 0.0% $ 8,124 $ 347,420 (97.7)% Avg. Price $ 155,538 $ 156,787 (0.8)% $ 156,856 $ 0 0.0% $ 162,480 $ 156,991 3.5% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023.

(3) Reflects the reclassification of 90 homes and $73.7 million, 59 homes and $33.0 million, and 12 homes and $5.7 million of contract backlog from the consolidated Northeast, Southeast and West segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures as of July 31, 2023. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture by the company during the three months ended July 31, 2023. (4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "Income from unconsolidated joint ventures".