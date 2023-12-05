Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.: Volaris Reports November 2023 Traffic Results: 90% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its November 2023 preliminary traffic results.



In November 2023, Volaris' ASM capacity decreased by 2.2% year-over-year, while RPMs decreased by 0.2%; the result was a load factor increase of 1.8 pp YoY to 89.8%. Volaris transported 2.7 million passengers during the month, a 0.9% decrease compared to November 2022. Mexican domestic RPMs decreased by 7.9%, while international RPMs increased by 17.6%.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "In response to reduced Pratt & Whitney ("P&W") engine availability in November, we reduced domestic ASMs and redeployed capacity to the US market by capitalizing on Category 1 opportunities. This strategic approach successfully aligned with positive demand, consistent with our full-year expectations.

Looking forward, it is noteworthy that we have reached an agreement with P&W that contemplates compensation for each GTF engine removed from our fleet. The agreement will help address fixed costs associated with the engines during inspections, supplementing the mitigation initiatives outlined in our recent earnings call."

Nov 2023 Nov 2022 Variance YTD Nov

2023 YTD Nov

2022 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,736 1,886 -7.9% 20,613 19,588 5.2% International 967 822 17.6% 10,008 7,708 29.8% Total 2,703 2,707 -0.2% 30,620 27,296 12.2% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,867 2,097 -11.0% 23,605 22,220 6.2% International 1,143 980 16.7% 11,974 9,643 24.2% Total 3,011 3,077 -2.2% 35,579 31,862 11.7% Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 93.0% 89.9% 3.1 pp 87.3% 88.2% (0.8) pp International 84.5% 83.9% 0.7 pp 83.6% 79.9% 3.6 pp Total 89.8% 88.0% 1.8 pp 86.1% 85.7% 0.4 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 2,047 2,164 -5.4% 23,801 22,701 4.8% International 667 576 15.8% 6,883 5,401 27.4% Total 2,714 2,740 -0.9% 30,684 28,102 9.2%

