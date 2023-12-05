Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Dig Security

Enabling a comprehensive cloud data security solution for the Generative AI era

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Dig Security, an innovative provider of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). The large volumes of data stored in the cloud require data security solutions that are purpose-built to handle the complexities of cloud environments. Dig's cutting-edge capabilities, seamlessly integrated into Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud platform, will provide organizations with near-real-time data protection across the entire cloud estate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dig to Palo Alto Networks," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks. "Public cloud and data are critical pieces of an enterprise's digital footprint, and their importance is only increasing with the adoption of generative AI. As a result, CISOs must prioritize data protection as part of a comprehensive cloud security strategy. By integrating Dig's DSPM capabilities into Prisma Cloud, we will provide customers with the critical data security capabilities and context they need to improve their overall cloud security posture."

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud is the industry's most complete cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), revolutionizing how organizations protect their multicloud environments. The latest Prisma Cloud Darwin release introduced Code to Cloud intelligence, which connects insights from developer environments to the application runtime, contextualizes alerts, and offers remediations to prevent risks and stop breaches. The integration of Dig's technology into the Prisma Cloud platform will enhance its data security capabilities by extending Code to Cloud intelligence insights to cloud data stores. This will offer a comprehensive view of risks associated with cloud applications, data and infrastructure, all in one place. The Dig acquisition reinforces Prisma Cloud's position as the most complete CNAPP, providing customers with a single unified platform to secure complex cloud environments.

Learn more about Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud and the Dig acquisition here .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2023, 2022, 2021), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

