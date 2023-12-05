Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
05.12.23
08:06 Uhr
1,910 Euro
+0,025
+1,33 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
05.12.2023 | 18:23
172 Leser
OL GROUPE: Laurent Prud'homme joins Olympique Lyonnais as Directeur Général

Laurent Prud'homme joins Olympique Lyonnais as Directeur Général

Lyon, 5 December 2023 - 6.00 pm

On Monday, December 4, Laurent Prud'homme began his duties as Directeur Général of Olympique Lyonnais, following his appointment by President John Textor last month.

"I thank John for his trust and for allowing me to return to Lyon today to serve my club. I look forward to contributing to Olympique Lyonnais's growth and success," said Laurent Prud'homme.

Olympique Lyonnais appreciates Laurent Prud'homme for assuming his role earlier than expected, as well as everyone who contributed to his rapid arrival.

https://www.johntextor.org/ol-public-statement-fr





Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83194-051208-olg-laurent-prudhomme-a-pris-ses-fonctions-de-directeur-general-de-lolympique-lyonnais-en.pdf

