HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS PURSUES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG POWER VIA TWO NEW ORDERS FOR HYDROGEN REFUELING STATIONS

HRS PURSUES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG POWER

VIA TWO NEW ORDERS FOR HYDROGEN

REFUELING STATIONS

Grenoble, December 5, 2023 - HRS , a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has received a new firm order for two specific hydrogen refueling stations from Plug Power Inc. ("Plug"). Plug has now ordered seven stations under the partnership signed at the beginning of the year.

The new stations are in line with Plug's bold European development plan aimed at equipping handling facilities. HRS has developed a competitive specific refueling station for Plug in order to supply hydrogen to forklift fleets fitted with Plug's fuel cell solution.

The two new stations will be installed by HRS in the UK. As announced earlier, Plug has already placed two firm orders for a total of five specific stations (see press releases dated February 1, 2023 and April 20, 2023), including two currently being installed in the UK, two in Spain, and one in France.

Hassen Rachedi, HRS Founding Chairman and CEO, expressed his approval: "We are thrilled to continue to ramp up our agreement with Plug Power by installing our solutions in several European countries. We share a common vision for the future of sustainable mobility through a strong commitment to reducing companies' carbon footprint."

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

At its new Champagnier site, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year, in record time - as little as 8 weeks.

