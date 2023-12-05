Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DGYT | ISIN: FR0014003V77 | Ticker-Symbol: Z20
Frankfurt
05.12.23
08:06 Uhr
3,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE AIRWELL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE AIRWELL 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
05.12.2023 | 18:23
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIRWELL: FINANCIAL AGENDA 2024

PRESS RELEASE, 5 DECEMBER 2023, 6.00 PM

The Airwell Group (Euronext Growth, ALAIR), a creator of smart energy ecosystems, announces its provisional calendar for 2024 financial communication. All release will be published after market closes, unless otherwise stated.

Press releaseDate of issuance
Annual revenueTuesday 6th February 2024
Full year resultsTuesday 23rd April 2024 (before market opening)
Q1 2024 RevenuesTuesday 14th May 2024
General AssemblyJune 2024
Q2 2024 RevenuesTuesday 16th July 2024
Half-year resultsTuesday 17th September 2024 (before market opening)
Q3 2024 RevenuesTuesday 5th November 2024

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About Airwell

Founded in 1947 in France, Airwell is the leading French designer of heat pumps in the field of climatic and thermal engineering. A major operator, the French pioneer in heat pumps and then the leading European manufacturer in the 1970s, Airwell became Groupe Airwell in 2021. In a market driven by the energy transition, the company aims to become a leader in Europe, and a key player in climate and thermal solutions based on needs and uses on a global level, with presence in 80 countries. In 2022, the French developer of climatic and thermal solutions continued to develop in an effort to optimise the energy consumption of its products, protect natural resources and capture solar energy, thereby significantly reducing its customers' environmental footprints. Based in Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78), Groupe Airwell has 100 employees. In March 2023, Groupe Airwell became a member of the Communauté du Coq Vert run by Bpi France and ADEME.

Compartment: Euronext Growth® Paris; Ticker: ALAIR

www.groupe-airwell.com


Contacts

CEO

Laurent Roegel

investisseurs@airwell.com

Listing Sponsor

Rodolphe Ossola

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

+33 (0)1 56 69 61 86

Financial Communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

Manon Clairet

mclairet@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGhtaZeaamqZxnGak5lom2lnamiSmmeXZmSdlWJxa8eXb2xpyZhqbsecZnFklmhr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83135-airwell_pr_financial-agenda_final.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.