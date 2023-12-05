Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSVL | ISIN: DK0061550811 | Ticker-Symbol: 7WI
Frankfurt
05.12.23
08:06 Uhr
0,071 Euro
+0,004
+6,65 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2023 | 18:26
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reporting of Transactions Made by Major Shareholders in Linkfire A/S' Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 05, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire A/S hereby announces that Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd has informed the company that: "As part of a corporate restructure, Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd has divested 31,605,000 shares and votes, corresponding to 27.49% of the total shares and votes in Linkfire A/S to the owner of Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd, Egor Romanyuk.

Egor Romanyuk directly owns 31,605,000 of the shares and votes in Linkfire A/S. Further, he indirectly owns 1,768,179 shares through Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd. Consequently, Egor Romanyuk holds a total of 33,274,179 shares and votes corresponding to 28.94% of the shares and votes in Linkfire A/S.

Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd is no longer a major shareholder of Linkfire A/S, and Egor Romanyuk is to be considered as a major shareholder of Linkfire A/S".

For further information, please contact:
Tobias Demuth, CFO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Attachments

Reporting of transactions made by major shareholders in Linkfire A/S' shares

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813498/reporting-of-transactions-made-by-major-shareholders-in-linkfire-as-shares

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.