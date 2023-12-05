COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 05, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire A/S hereby announces that Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd has informed the company that: "As part of a corporate restructure, Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd has divested 31,605,000 shares and votes, corresponding to 27.49% of the total shares and votes in Linkfire A/S to the owner of Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd, Egor Romanyuk.

Egor Romanyuk directly owns 31,605,000 of the shares and votes in Linkfire A/S. Further, he indirectly owns 1,768,179 shares through Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd. Consequently, Egor Romanyuk holds a total of 33,274,179 shares and votes corresponding to 28.94% of the shares and votes in Linkfire A/S.

Maverick Fund Open-ended PCC Ltd is no longer a major shareholder of Linkfire A/S, and Egor Romanyuk is to be considered as a major shareholder of Linkfire A/S".

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Attachments

Reporting of transactions made by major shareholders in Linkfire A/S' shares

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813498/reporting-of-transactions-made-by-major-shareholders-in-linkfire-as-shares