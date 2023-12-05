At COP28, Masdar revealed a $16 billion investment deal with Iberdrola for green energy projects in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Masdar also signed a memorandum to assess the feasibility of a green hydrogen plant near the Port of Aqaba in Jordan.Iberdrola and Masdar announced a €15 billion ($16.2 billion) strategic partnership agreement to evaluate the joint development of offshore wind and green hydrogen projects in markets including Germany, UK and the USA. "Work to identify other opportunities is already underway," said Europe's largest utility. The companies announced ...

