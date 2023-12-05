HealthAxis Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment of Scott Martin as CEO and Suraya Yahaya as COO

These strategic hires underscore HealthAxis's commitment to advancing its BPaaS and BPO services, AxisConnect, and continued investment in its proprietary CAPS technology, AxisCore.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / HealthAxis, a prominent provider of core administrative processing system (CAPS) technology and business process as a service (BPaaS) and business process outsourcing (BPO) capabilities to healthcare payers, risk-bearing providers, and third-party administrators, announced the appointment of Scott Martin as Chief Executive Officer and Suraya Yahaya as Chief Operating Officer. These strategic hires underscore HealthAxis's commitment to advancing its BPaaS and BPO services, AxisConnect, and continued investment in its proprietary CAPS technology, AxisCore.

HealthAxis COO and CEO

Suraya Yahaya joins the HealthAxis leadership team as COO, and Scott Martin is named the new CEO of HealthAxis.

As CEO, Scott Martin is focused on leading HealthAxis to growth and long-term success. He has more than 25 years of healthcare experience, with a proven track record of leading and transforming businesses. As a visionary leader in healthcare operations, technology, clinical and regulatory functions, Mr. Martin has been instrumental in supporting health plans to maximize their position in the marketplace, while delivering innovative and high-quality service to members and providers.

Mr. Martin brings a wealth of experience to HealthAxis, having most recently served as President at Catalyst Solutions. Prior to his tenure at Catalyst, he held other key positions in the industry, including Chief Information Officer at Kocsis Consulting Group (KCG) and Associate Vice President of Business Transformation with TriZetto/Cognizant.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the incredible team at HealthAxis," said Scott Martin. "HealthAxis has a long history of providing innovative technology and exceptional service to its clients. I look forward to leading the company into its next phase of growth and helping our clients achieve their strategic goals."

As the Chief Operating Officer, Suraya Yahaya will report to Mr. Martin and will be responsible for ensuring that all day-to-day operations are seamlessly integrated and executed at the highest level. She is an accomplished operations executive with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare and technology industries, possessing a deep understanding of complex business operations and a passion for driving efficiency and innovation.

Before joining HealthAxis, Mrs. Yahaya served as the Chief Operating Officer and Integrator at Catalyst Solutions. Her extensive experience and proven track record in multiple Chief Operating Officer roles across start-ups and high-growth companies in the technology, healthcare, and consumer industries make her an invaluable asset to HealthAxis.

"I am excited to join the team at HealthAxis and contribute my expertise to the continued growth and success of the company," said Suraya Yahaya. "I am eager to unlock even greater value for our clients by providing more opportunities to leverage HealthAxis's proprietary CAPS technology and our modern BPaaS/BPO services-all while maintaining our commitment to delivering exceptional client service."

