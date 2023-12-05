BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006436108

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd Cayman Islands Saba Capital Arcadia Master Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd Cayman Islands Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund United States Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd Cayman Islands Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 1, Ltd Cayman Islands Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 2, Ltd Cayman Islands Saba Capital Matador Fund, Ltd Cayman Islands IMAP Cayman SBA LP Cayman Islands Saba Capital R Fund, Ltd Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Dec-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.330400 6.716000 10.046400 4847729 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.494800 7.689000 11.183800

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0006436108 1607028 0 3.330400 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 1607028 3.330400%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Total Return Swap 08/17/2024 Cash 3240701 6.716000 Sub Total 8.B2 3240701 6.716000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Boaz Weinstein Saba Capital Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Management, LP 10.046400%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

04-Dec-2023

13. Place Of Completion

New York, NY