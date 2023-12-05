Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.12.2023 | 18:48
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006436108

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Arcadia Master Fund, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

United States

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 1, Ltd

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 2, Ltd

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Matador Fund, Ltd

Cayman Islands

IMAP Cayman SBA LP

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital R Fund, Ltd

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Dec-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.330400

6.716000

10.046400

4847729

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.494800

7.689000

11.183800

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0006436108

1607028

0

3.330400

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

1607028

3.330400%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total Return Swap

08/17/2024

Cash

3240701

6.716000

Sub Total 8.B2

3240701

6.716000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Boaz Weinstein

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management, LP

10.046400%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

04-Dec-2023

13. Place Of Completion

New York, NY

Contact name:

Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Contact Telephone Number:

0203 649 3432

Date:

5 December 2023


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.