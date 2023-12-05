Sun Welding Safe Offers American-Made Gun Safes & Vault Doors at the Best Prices

Sun Welding Safe Has Been Offering Safes and Vault Doors at the Best Prices & Building Quality Handcrafted Safes and Vault Doors Since 1980

SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Sun Welding Safe is a family owned and operated company in Simi Valley, California, that offers American-made safes and vault doors shipped direct to consumer. The company is one of the best handcrafted safe and vault door manufacturers in the USA.

Handcrafted Safe & Vault Doors

Gun Safes, Home Safes, Vault Doors

Sun Welding Safe is a premier manufacturer of handcrafted safes and vault doors. It is one of the only companies that offers exterior left (right optional) hinge safes with the strongest door frame at 3/16" no matter the series level. Exterior hinge safes offer a full 180-degree opening and no removal of fire board material.

Sun Welding Safe's prices are low because the company ships direct to consumer and offers free nationwide curbside delivery, and each safe and vault door is built to order. Sun Welding Safe can even replace or repair the burglarized, burned or malfunctioning linkage of the safe or vault door. Other safe manufacturers guarantee the linkage for only a year, or void the warranty entirely.

Sun Welding Safe offers a lifetime warranty on the workmanship. If you are looking for a safe that can hold guns, ammunition, jewelry, and more, Sun Welding Safe provides American-made safes and vault doors featuring fire and burglary protection.

About Sun Welding Safe:

Sun Welding Safe is one of the best gun and vault door manufacturers in the USA. Family owned and operated company since 1980 in Simi Valley, California. We offer high-end and durable American-made gun safes, fire-proof safes, home safes, vault doors and more.

Contact Information:

C&H Welding Inc., dba Sun Welding Safe

Street Address: 290 E. Easy St., Ste. 3, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Phone Number: 805-584-6678

Website: https://www.sunweldingsafes.com

