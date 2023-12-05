OmniSource DEX Announces Revolutionary OMNI Token Fairlaunch on PinkSale

OmniSource DEX is set to transform the DeFi landscape with the fairlaunch of its OMNI token on PinkSale, promising seamless cross-chain trading and unparalleled security.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / OmniSource DEX, a cutting-edge decentralized exchange, announces the fairlaunch of its OMNI token on PinkSale, scheduled for December 8th, 2023, at 8 PM UTC. This event marks a significant milestone in decentralized finance (DeFi), offering a seamless, secure, and efficient trading experience across more than 20 blockchains.

The OMNI token fairlaunch is a result of extensive planning, innovative development, and strategic collaborations, including a key partnership with PinkSale. OMNI token holders can expect benefits such as trading fee discounts and governance rights, underpinning a dynamic DeFi ecosystem.

The platform's commitment to security is evident in its full audits and 100% SAFU certification. With low taxes and liquidity locked, OmniSource DEX is designed to foster a secure and investor-friendly environment. The launch is supported by an extensive marketing campaign, ensuring high visibility and engagement across the crypto community.

"OmniSource DEX is not just launching a token; we are pioneering a solution in DeFi that many have sought but few have achieved," said Vincent Bernard, CEO of OmniSource DEX. "Our unique cross-chain capability is a game-changer, addressing a significant gap in the market and setting a new benchmark in the industry."

With plans for major Centralized Exchange listings and a robust roadmap, OmniSource DEX is poised to be a frontrunner in the DeFi space. The fairlaunch invites investors and crypto enthusiasts to be part of this transformative journey.

Media Contact

Organization: OmniSource DEX

Contact Person: Vincent Bernard

Website: https://omnisource.io/

Email: info@omnisource.io

SOURCE: OmniSource DEX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813127/omnisource-dex-announces-revolutionary-omni-token-fairlaunch-on-pinksale