CrossleyShear Wealth Management: Dale Crossley Named to Raymond James 2024 Chairman's Council

MERRITT ISLAND, FL and HEATHROW, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / CrossleyShear Wealth Management (CrossleyShear), a leading financial planning and wealth management practice based in Merritt Island and Heathrow, Florida, announced today that Dale Crossley, Jr., JD was named a member of Raymond James Chairman's Council.* Membership in the Chairman's Council is a privilege limited to a select few representing Raymond James' top-achieving advisors. Chairman's Council honors are earned by financial advisors who have demonstrated not only the utmost in client-centric care, but the highest level of fiduciary integrity.

Dale Crossley JR, JD

Raymond James 2024 Chairman's Council

"I am extremely honored to be named to this prestigious group of financial advisors," stated Dale Crossley, Jr., JD, Co-Founder of CrossleyShear Wealth Management, Branch Manager and Financial Planner - RJFS. "It's humbling for me and the entire team to be recognized among the nation's leading advisors. Most importantly, it's a tribute to the hard work and commitment our team demonstrates on a daily basis caring for our client's needs and delivering financial confidence."

Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2023, Crossley and his partner, Evan Shear, co-founded CrossleyShear Wealth Management in 1998 and have proudly developed comprehensive client-centric financial planning solutions and time-tested wealth management strategies. Crossley earned a Juris Doctorate from Barry University and holds both a Master of Science in Business Management from Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College.

CrossleyShear manages more than $660 million** in client assets and offers a wide variety of services, including retirement planning, investment and asset management, trust and estate planning, education planning and executive wealth management. The company also serves the complex financial and wealth management needs of sports professionals through CSsports, a division of CrossleyShear Wealth Management.

To learn more about CrossleyShear Wealth Management and the team's financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit CrossleyShear.com. For more information about CSsports, visit CSsports.net.

About CrossleyShear Wealth Management | Since 1998, CrossleyShear Wealth Management has served as a premier financial planning team dedicated to helping provide clients and families with innovative financial solutions and wealth management strategies. With offices in Heathrow and Merritt Island, Florida, the company's tailored customer care philosophy and customized planning process helps empower its clients to achieve their financial goals and financial independence. Their professional athlete division, CSsports, is exclusively dedicated to serving the unique needs of sports professionals before, during and after their playing careers. Visit CrossleyShear.com and CSsports.net to learn more.

1515 International Parkway, Suite 2019, Heathrow, FL 32746 | 407.215.7575

2395 N. Courtenay Parkway, Suite 201, Merritt Island, FL 32953 | 321.452.0061

CrossleyShear Wealth Management and CSsports are not registered broker dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

*Membership is based on prior fiscal year production. Re-qualification is required annually. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor's future performance. No fee is paid in exchange for this award/rating.

**As of 11/28/2023.

Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

