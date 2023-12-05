MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor Benchmark 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference - December 7, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / MZ, a global investor relations leader, today announced their participation as sponsors of the Benchmark Company 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference taking place December 7, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York.

The Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Conference is a unique one-on-one conference format designed to promote meaningful interaction between presenters, the number of which is limited, and institutional investors from around the country.

"We are privileged to once again sponsor Benchmark's Discovery Conference, bringing together an exceptional group of institutional investors for engaging interactions with executives from micro-cap companies," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "Several of our clients will be joining this unique event, and we look forward to this year's exciting day of presentations and one-on-one meetings."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your Benchmark representative or email Greg Falesnik at Greg@mzgroup.us.

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations leader with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning investor relations programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible, measured results via its robust suite of services. MZ's one-stop-shop platform serves management teams at public and private companies, including SPACs and IPOs. The platform leverages strategic financial communications, industry-leading investment community outreach, public relations, financial media, ESG consulting and software, a market intelligence desk, and technology solutions spanning investor relations websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, and in Taipei and São Paulo. MZ's growth continues to accelerate with innovative products and services for its client base of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

