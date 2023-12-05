Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a drill program on its Dunlop Nickel-Copper Project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Drill crews are being mobilized and the drilling to start on or about December 06, 2023. The drill program is to test Nickel-Copper targets identified by the company's technical team. Arya's technical team identified drill targets with the help of industry specific software(s). The project is accessible via a provincial highway and powerline runs near the project site.

The company has received all the necessary permits for an exploration program including drilling on its Dunlop Nickel-Copper and Wedge Lake Gold projects in Saskatchewan.

This news release has been reviewed by Kevin Wells, P.Geo., who is acting as QP for this project under the NI 43-101 requirements.

About the Company

Arya Resources Ltd (RBZ.V) is a tier-2 listed mining and mineral exploration Company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and development of "critical minerals" as well as energy-metals projects including Gold, Uranium, Lithium and Rare Earth elements in stable jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Email: rasool@aryaresourcesltd.com

Telephone: (604) 868-7737

https://aryaresourcesltd.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189918