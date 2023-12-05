Employee Profile: Honoring Veteran and CACI Leader Lt. Gen. Michael Nagata, U.S. Army

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Lt. Gen. Michael K. Nagata, U.S. Army (Ret.) learned from a young age that behind every challenge lies an opportunity.

Lt. Gen. Michael Nagata, U.S. Army (Ret.) pictured moments after a successful military freefall parachute jump in the Middle East and during his continued mission as a CACI employee.

Growing up in Hawaii after his family moved to the United States from Japan in the 1930s, Nagata encountered challenges as a Japanese American. Despite the adversity, he discovered a sense of purpose through his commitment to serving his country.

In 1982, Nagata enlisted in the U.S. Army as a private in the infantry and later received his Officer's Commission through Officer Candidate School. His military career spanned 38 years, 34 of which were spent in Special Operations. Through his staunch perseverance and patriotism, Nagata led his team to greatness in roles including the Special Mission Unit commander of multiple Joint Special Operations Forces (SOF) task forces, Deputy Director for Special Operations and Counterterrorism, and commander of the U.S. Special Operation Command Central (SOCCENT).

According to Nagata, "One of the most important parts of leadership is encouraging the integration of a team in which the whole can become more than the sum of its parts." As a Special Mission Unit Squadron Commander, Nagata was involved in the initial combat deployments after the 9/11 attacks. In the days following the tragedy, Nagata recalls witnessing his team and the nation become more integrated and unified than ever before.

After a remarkable career of selfless service, Nagata retired in 2019 from his final active duty position as director of Strategy for the National Counterterrorism Center, as a three-star general. In December 2019, Nagata joined CACI as a Strategic Advisor and senior vice president, contributing to the company's critical pursuit to defend national security and prevent devastation like what was experienced on that morning in September 2001.

At CACI, Nagata advises on and assists efforts to advance the company's contributions to national security, support the development of its corporate strategy, and enhance key client relationships. Since taking his current position, Nagata has sought to aid CACI in meeting and exceeding customers' expectations, often before they fully realize all that they need.

"The most exhilarating part of CACI for me has been our culture of 'investing ahead of need,'" Nagata said. "Not just as a successful business proposition, but as a way of ensuring our national security customers are far more likely to get faster and more effective capabilities and solutions than would otherwise be possible."

Nagata attributes much of his early career success to the senior officers who were willing to take a chance on him. He learned through his service experience that fear of change can be transformed into fuel for success.

With these life-lessons in mind, Nagata now encourages leaders across CACI to work more collaboratively and provide opportunities to take on challenging, rewarding everyday work.

"I am so glad to be a part of a company whose focus and most important work directly contributes to the mission that I was once a part of. This is the embodiment of continuing your mission," he said.

CACI is committed to hiring and retaining veteran employees as a long-standing part of its corporate culture. Explore careers that provide limitless potential for veterans at CACI.

