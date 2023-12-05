DJ Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc (CSHD LN) Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2023 / 21:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.1352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10674160 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 289894 EQS News ID: 1790017 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 05, 2023 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)