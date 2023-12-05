Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem" or the "Company") announces the intention to proceed with a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing common shares at CDN$0.06 per share and/or convertible debenture(s), bearing an interest rate of twelve percent (12%) per annum compounded daily, with a conversion option at CDN$0.07 per share and maturing in 12 months. The gross proceeds to be raised in this Private Placement would be up to CDN$150,000 provided that the Company may decide in its sole discretion to increase the size of the offering by up to 50%. Micromem intends to use the proceeds raised through the Private Placement for working capital, including paying outstanding debt. All securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month holding period. The Private Placement remains subject to final regulatory approvals. Micromem will no longer proceed with the financing announced in the news release issued on November 7, 2023.

About Micromem.

Micromem Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, a publicly traded (OTCQB: MMTIF) (CSE: MRM), company analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated sensor applications, the Company successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com.

Listing: NASD OTC-QB - Symbol: MMTIF

CSE - Symbol: MRM

Shares issued: 512,945,319

SEC File No: 0-26005

Investor Contact: info@micromeminc.com; Tel. 416-364-2023

