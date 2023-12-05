Mattress Market Size to Exceed USD 68.5 billion by 2031, with a Strong CAGR of 6.5%| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increasing demand for mattresses catering to diverse sleep needs through adaptable features and functionalities. Demand for durable mattresses tailored for rental properties and short-term accommodations amplify market segmentation.

Wilmington, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mattress market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of mattress are slated to total US$ 68.5 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Changing lifestyles and demographic shifts, particularly among younger consumers, influence preferences for customizable and multi-functional mattresses that cater to diverse sleep needs. The increasing focus on sleep ergonomics and design innovation drives the demand for mattresses that offer superior comfort and support, enhancing sleep quality.

The rise of the sharing economy and rental culture influences the mattress market, driving demand for mattresses designed for short-term accommodations and rental properties, focusing on durability and easy maintenance.

Mattress Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2017-2020 Size in 2021 US$ 36.7 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 68.5 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.5 % No. of Pages 350 Pages Segments covered Product Type, Size, Component, Pricing, End-user, Distribution Channel

Key Findings of the Market Report

Hybrid mattresses lead the market due to their foam, innerspring, and latex combination, offering versatile comfort and support.

Queen-size mattresses lead the market due to their widespread popularity, accommodating various sleep needs for consumers worldwide.

Memory foam components lead the mattress market due to their widespread use, comfort, and ability to conform to body shapes.

Mattress Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing awareness of the importance of quality sleep fuels demand for innovative mattresses designed to improve sleep quality and overall well-being.

Growing online mattress sales driven by convenient purchasing options and direct-to-consumer models shape market growth.

Rising demand for tailored sleep experiences prompts mattress companies to offer customizable options to cater to individual preferences.

Consumers' inclination towards eco-friendly and organic mattresses drives the market towards sustainable materials and manufacturing practices.

Advancements such as smart mattresses and sleep-tracking technology drive innovation, meeting the evolving needs of tech-savvy consumers for better sleep solutions.

Global Mattress Market: Regional Profile

The North American mattress market boasts significant growth driven by consumer preferences for innovative sleep technologies and premium bedding solutions. Key players like Tempur Sealy International and Serta Simmons Bedding lead the market with diverse offerings, emphasizing comfort, health, and sustainability. The region's strong economic conditions and a focus on wellness drive the demand for specialty mattresses and adjustable beds.

Europe's mattress market experiences steady growth attributed to rising health consciousness and demand for ergonomic bedding solutions. Companies like Hypnos Beds and Silentnight Group cater to consumers seeking quality, eco-friendly mattresses. The region's focus on sustainability and luxury bedding drives innovations in natural materials and sleep technology, reflecting a preference for premium sleep experiences.

The Asia Pacific mattress market is rapidly expanding due to urbanization, improving living standards, and increasing disposable incomes. Countries like China and India see robust demand for affordable mattresses and growing awareness of sleep health, propelling market growth. Local players and international brands like King Koil and Kurlon capture market share, leveraging innovative designs and cost-effective solutions tailored to regional preferences and affordability.

Mattress Market: Competitive Landscape

The mattress market competes intensely with key players such as Tempur Sealy International, Serta Simmons Bedding, and Sleep Number Corporation. These industry giants continually innovate, offering diverse mattress types, including memory foam, innerspring, and hybrid models, ensuring quality, comfort, and personalized sleep experiences.

Emerging brands like Casper and Purple disrupt the market with direct-to-consumer models, emphasizing convenience and affordability. Global environmental concerns prompt companies to develop eco-friendly and sustainable mattresses, further intensifying competition.

The market witnesses strategic collaborations, product diversification, and technological advancements, displaying the competitive landscape's dynamism and commitment to meet evolving consumer demands for quality sleep products. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Comfur Mattresses

Englander Mattress

Kaiserkorp Sdn.Bhd. (King Koil)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Owen & Company Limited (Kingsdown Inc.)

Puffy Mattress

Sealy Corporation

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Simmons Bedding Company

Sleep Number Corporation

Tempur-Pedic International Inc.

Product Portfolio

Puffy Mattress offers a diverse range of premium mattresses designed for comfort and support. Their product line includes memory foam and hybrid mattresses featuring cooling technology, ensuring restful sleep and superior comfort for customers seeking innovative sleep solutions.

Sealy Corporation manufactures high-quality mattresses, including innerspring, memory foam, and hybrid models. Their product portfolio encompasses innovative designs, advanced technologies, and ergonomic support, ensuring a range of options for personalized comfort.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC provides a comprehensive array of mattresses featuring advanced technologies, such as memory foam, innerspring, and hybrid models. Their products prioritize comfort, durability, and personalized sleep experiences, catering to diverse consumer preferences for restorative sleep.

Mattress Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Foam Mattress

Hybrid Mattress

Innerspring or Spring Mattress

Latex Mattress

Others (Waterbed, and Air Mattress)

By Size

Twin or Single Size

Twin XL Size

Full or Double Size

Queen Size

Other Sizes

By Component

Foam

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Memory

Gel

Polyester

Latex

Convoluted

Evlon

Innerspring

Bonnel Coils

Pocket Coils

Continuous Coils

Offset Coils

Latex

Natural

Synthetic

Fillings

Coir

Wool

Cotton

Others (Fiber, Polyester, etc.)

Ticking

By Pricing

Mass

Premium

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare

Hotel & Accommodation Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Company Websites

E-commerce Sites

Offline

Specialty Store

Mega Retail Store

Others (Departmental Stores, Individual Stores, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

