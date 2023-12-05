Gen Encourages a Spirit of Giving

The Company Celebrates the Holiday Season With Donations, Service Projects, and More

By Kimberly Bishop

Gen donates $424K to nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a holiday tradition for us here at Gen. Every year, we look for ways to inspire team members to take part in the campaign, which encourages people everywhere to support the causes and organizations that mean the most to them. This year was no different.

On November 28, we offered a 2:1 Donation Match to team members across the company, and more than 300 people jumped at the chance to increase their impact. Between employee contributions and our matching donations, we collectively donated $424,000 to nearly 430 causes. We're also incredibly proud that every person on our Leadership Team donated.

The organizations we supported were wide ranging and international in scope. Nadacní fond MUŽI PROTI RAKOVINE, a nonprofit in the Czech Republic pushing for early detection of prostate cancer, and the International Committee of the Red Cross were two of the most funded causes this year.

More than half of employees participate in Giving@Gen

This effort comes on the heels of another important milestone for us: the one-year anniversary of the Gen Giving Hub platform launch, powered by Benevity. We launched the Gen Giving Hub after we came together as a new company in November 2022, and it has come to exemplify the thriving culture of giving that we enjoy all year long. In just eight months - April through November - 55% of Gen team members participated in our Giving@Gen program.

To honor this one-year anniversary moment, Gen rewarded each employee with $50 to donate to a charity of their choice over a 10-day campaign. More than 2,000 team members supported their favorite causes, resulting in donations to 916 causes. These included organizations supporting those affected by the conflict in Israel and Gaza, as well as military veterans in the United States, cancer patients in the Czech Republic, global LGBTQ+ safe spaces, and many more. Thanks to our teams, this campaign contributed upwards of $135,500 to high-impact nonprofits.

Supporting our local communities this holiday season

Many of our sites are planning to keep this momentum going by planning local, holiday-inspired donation drives and service projects throughout December. In Dublin, team members are collecting food and essential items for donation to The Capuchin Centre and offering multiple opportunities to volunteer their time. Our American offices are working with Family Giving Tree and the Salvation Army on gift drives for those in need. Our Czech Republic sites are organizing gift and clothing drives with organizations including Dejme detmi sance ("Give Kids a Chance"), Jeziskova Vnoucata ("Santa's Grandchildren") and FriendShip Prague. Team members in Chennai are supporting Bhumi, which works to transform disadvantaged communities in India through education.

We are so proud of the generosity of our team members and the many ways they supported their communities this year.

We wish you a joyful and impactful holiday season - from all of us at Gen.

