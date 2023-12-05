Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Nancy Thornberry has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Ms. Thornberry has more than 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, spanning drug discovery, development and commercialization. She founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Kallyope until 2021 and remains on its Board of Directors and is Chair of Research Development. Prior to joining Kallyope, Ms. Thornberry spent more than 30 years at Merck Co., Inc., most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Franchise Head, Diabetes and Endocrinology, with responsibility for discovery and clinical research in diabetes, obesity and women's health. Among her many notable scientific accomplishments, Ms. Thornberry initiated and led Merck's dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) project, which resulted in the discovery and commercialization of JANUVIA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, the best-selling oral product franchise in Merck's history. She also identified the first caspase, interleukin-1ß converting enzyme (ICE/caspase-1).

"Scientific innovation is a core Vertex value and Nancy brings to our Board deep scientific expertise and a remarkable track record of discovering and developing groundbreaking medicines. Her industry experience, scientific acumen and strategic thinking will add great value to our company as we continue to expand and progress our broad and deep pipeline of novel and innovative therapies for serious diseases," said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Vertex.

"Vertex has delivered a series of scientific breakthroughs that have resulted in life-changing medicines for patients with serious diseases such as cystic fibrosis and sickle cell disease. And today, they are on the cusp of transforming the treatment of multiple additional serious diseases," said Nancy Thornberry. "The Vertex strategy and commitment to serial innovation are delivering for patients, and I am honored to join this Board to help Vertex continue to advance its exciting pipeline."

In addition to her role at Kallyope, Ms. Thornberry serves on the Board of Directors of Schrödinger, Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc. and the New York Genome Center, and as an Advisor to GV (Google Ventures). Ms. Thornberry holds a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and biology from Muhlenberg College.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has approved medicines that treat the underlying causes of multiple chronic, life-shortening genetic diseases cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and continues to advance clinical and research programs in these diseases. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including APOL1-mediated kidney disease, acute and neuropathic pain, type 1 diabetes and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 14 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter/X.

