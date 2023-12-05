Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that John Sapp has joined the company effective December 4, 2023. He will succeed Nanda Kumar as the president of Eaton's Aerospace Group upon Kumar's retirement on March 31, 2024. Sapp will report to Paulo Ruiz, president and chief operating officer, Industrial Sector, and will join Eaton's senior leadership team.

"Nanda is an exceptional leader who inspires and motivates others with his passion for our mission and deep expertise across our businesses," said Ruiz. "I want to express my gratitude to Nanda for his invaluable contributions to the company and congratulate him on his retirement."

Sapp joins Eaton from Collins Aerospace, where he most recently served as vice president and general manager of Strategic Solutions for Mission Systems. Before this role, he was the vice president and general manager of the Integrated Solutions business and prior to that, vice president of Commercial Aftermarket Sales and Support. Before joining Collins in 2018, Sapp held leadership roles with GE Aviation and was an F-15C fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He also attended and later served as an instructor at the U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School.

