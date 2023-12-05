Fordham Global Foresight, a preeminent geopolitical advisor to board and C-suite executives, today announced a partnership with Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, to offer best in class insight and analysis on the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

Geopolitical risks have risen markedly over the past year; sparking uncertainty, causing significant disruption to the business and investment environment, and re-shaping the international system. And that's happening against the backdrop of a rapidly shifting global economic and monetary policy landscape.

Under the new partnership, Diligent customers will be able to call on the expertise of Tina Fordham, a trailblazer in the field of global political risk, who brings with her 25 years' experience advising senior leaders-from prime ministers and generals to boards, institutional investors and the United Nations-about the implications of geopolitical risks and social change. Previously the first chief global political analyst on Wall Street (Citi) and the first head of global political risk at Eurasia Group, Tina founded Fordham Global Foresight (FGF)in 2022.

"Geopolitical risk has jumped to the top of the CEO and board agenda. And because systemic risks are ones you can't control, they require a lot of agility to manage," said Nithya Das, Chief Legal and Chief Administration Officer at Diligent. "Being able to call on the deep experience of FGF, in addition to leveraging Diligent's leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform, is invaluable to helping our customers navigate these uncertain waters."

FGF draws upon the combined 50+ years of expertise of both Tina and Martyn Brush, Senior Independent Board Advisor, to provide fresh, pro-business insights and actionable advice to institutional investors and senior business leaders.

Commenting on the partnership, Fordham said: "In a volatile business and investment environment, where globalisation has receded, and geopolitical risks have moved centre stage, systemic risk is heightened. This is a structural change in trend that also offers opportunities to those with the insight needed to spot them. I'm excited to share my insights with this broad range of board members."

Fordham added that the Diligent deal underlines FGF's deep commitment to helping boards access premium geopolitical strategy expertise a pressing need in these particularly challenging times.

FGF recently collaborated with the London Stock Exchange Group to produce "The Navigator", a digital geopolitical strategy playbook for boards and the C-suite, for the benefit of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, further extending the reach of FGF's geopolitical analysis.

