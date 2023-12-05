Baselode Energy: Exploring the Athabasca Basin 2.0 with 4 Projects & 16.500m Drill Campaign in 2024
|Baselode Energy Corp: Baselode drills 15 m of 0.59% U3O8 at Hook
|Baselode Energy Corp.: Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO
|4.03% U3O8 over 0.55 m at 126.0 m vertical depth in AK23-102 is the highest individual uranium assay result of the summer drill program1.02% U3O8 over 8.05 m at 123.0 m vertical depth within 0.59%...
|Baselode Energy's latest 4 drill holes at ACKIO confirm Pod 7 as 2nd zone of uranium mineralization
|Baselode Energy Corp: Baselode Energy drills 2.1 m of 0.67% U3O8 at Hook
