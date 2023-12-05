Star Staffing Announces Key Additions to All Female-Led Executive Team

Expansion Focused on Sacramento and Central Valley Food & Beverage, Manufacturing & Distribution Industries

MODESTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Since reporting record industry growth and expansion in 2023, Star Staffing announces new management team members to continue its accomplishments in the employment industry. These positions will comprise the company's leadership team, focused on driving advancement, growth, and superior service. Star is one of the region's fastest growing staffing firms - Forbes Ranked America's Best Recruiting & Temporary Staffing firm - with offices in the North Bay, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Central Valley, Stanislaus, and Solano Counties. The Sacramento office is also celebrating its 7th year in business as Star's 2nd largest branch. "It has long been our vision to expand into Sacramento and the Valley. Our services are a perfect match for so many businesses in these areas," says CEO Lisa Lichty. "We are thrilled to achieve our goal of expansion into these regions."





Star Staffing is celebrating 25 years in business.





Star Staffing New Power Leadership:

Jennifer Dutro, Vice President - With 25 years of staffing industry experience, Dutro has led large teams at highly respected staffing firms, she has managed 12 offices and 11 onsite locations throughout Northern and Central California. She brings a deep understanding of the specific needs of the industry and has also managed teams in the Nevada market, with offices in Reno and Carson City, including launching a large staffing branch in Las Vegas.

"I chose Star Staffing because of the strong reputation Lisa, Nicole, and the company have in the community - and, also because it's a certified women-owned business, operating for more than 25 years, with consistent year-over-year growth. I'm most excited to work with the amazing teams in place, build on the foundation already established and continue to work in and serve the community I've been a part of for the past 25 years. This is an exciting time to be part of Star Staffing!"

Dawn Beckwith, Area Director - Beckwith brings more than 25 years of experience to oversee Star's Eastern Region of Sacramento and Modesto. Her unique expertise is focused on the vital positions within the food & beverage and manufacturing industries. Entering the staffing industry "back when we used the phone book to gain leads," she worked her way up through recruiter, sales, and leadership positions. She spent the last decade as market vice president for a large renowned California firm, overseeing seven Northern California branches with a market size of $45 million and more than 1,000 associates on-assignment.

"Star Staffing has always had a terrific reputation as a strong competitor. I was attracted by the fact that Star is proudly women-owned and run and that the North Bay Business Journal named it as one of the best places to work for the past 11 years," says Beckwith. "I have enjoyed building successful teams and businesses, and I am excited to scale Star to the next level of growth." Beckwith lives in Stockton with her husband, two daughters, two grandchildren, and their adorable dog.

