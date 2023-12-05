Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release of the Company dated November 14, 2023, it has issued 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to Jon Li, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, at a price of $0.05 per Share, in exchange for outstanding accounts payable totaling $5,000.00 owing to Mr. Li.

The Shares will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The issuance of the Shares to Mr. Li constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the MI 61-101 valuation and minority approval requirements for related party transactions in connection with the issuance of the Shares that are set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the issuance of the Shares, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

About Trojan Gold Inc.

Trojan is an active Ontario-based prospect generator junior exploration company, led by a team of professionals having exploration, engineering, project financing and permitting experience. Trojan has accumulated land positions in the Hemlo Gold Camp and Shebandowan Greenstone Belt which in management's view represent mineral exploration potential. For further information on the Company, please visit www.trojangold.com. Trojan is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TGII), on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol TRJGF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol KC1.

