Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTC: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce its conditional approval for up to 12 DC fast charging locations to be deployed in Western Canada, worth an estimated $2M-$3M. The project is anticipated to commence in the second half of 2024 and expected to continue through 2025, with revenue recognized upon delivery of charging stations.

This initiative, by a Western Canadian energy infrastructure provider, marks a substantial step in expanding public charging infrastructure across urban and rural areas in Western Canada. Conditional approval is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to infrastructure buildout, including the development or expansion of certain physical facilities, and sufficient project financing.

"This significant initiative represents a tremendous opportunity for Hypercharge to partner with a leading energy infrastructure provider to enable innovative charging solutions. By increasing the availability of public fast charging stations, we further our goal of providing critical infrastructure required to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Canada," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge.

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Investor Relations:

invest@hypercharge.com

Media Contact:

Kyle Kingsnorth | Senior Marketing Manager

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding final approval for future commercial contracts, contractual performance and expected deployment of charging equipment. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither NEO Exchange Inc. nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of NEO Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189958