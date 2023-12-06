Phoenix, Arizona and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) ("YourWay" or the "Company") announced today that effective immediately the definitive agreement to sell Labtronix has been terminated. Accordingly, the special meeting of shareholders scheduled for December 28th, 2023 to vote on the sale of Labtronix, Inc. has been canceled.

Last week, Labtronix manufacturing location was visited by the fire department for a surprise inspection and was ordered to cease all extraction operations immediately until certain improvements are made to the facility. It is undetermined how long it will take to rectify this issue as it requires engineering and permitting through the City of Phoenix. In direct response to this infraction the License holder that Labtronix was operating under pulled the license from the building requiring all operations of Labtronix, Inc. to cease. The company is in discussions with the license holder to resolve the issue.

As a result of the aforementioned, the company received notification from the buyer, terminating the sale agreement.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc.

YourWay was committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact with the consumer. By building their own brands, partnering with others, they were dedicated to expanding their reach; remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately redefining how consumers and cannabis brands interact.

