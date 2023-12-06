The renowned EIE event which aims to give investors and entrepreneurs access to the Scottish tech ecosystem will return next year, after a two-year hiatus.

EIE24 will bring together over 130 investors from around the world for two days of networking, discovery, and deal-making with some of Scotland's most innovative companies.

Established in 2008, EIE connects global investors with Scotland's thriving tech ecosystem and the country's most promising globally relevant tech companies of tomorrow. Past EIE events have supported over 540 companies, helping them go on to raise more than $1.5 billion in downstream funding.

The latest Local Digital Index by techUK revealed that the estimated 14,504 companies in Scotland's tech sector some 400,000 people have grown by 2.8 per cent this year and the cumulative growth in tech companies in Scotland had increased by 82% in 10 years.

EIE24, which will be hosted by BBC Scotland's Innovation Correspondent Laura Goodwin, will take place at iconic Edinburgh locations, including Edinburgh Castle, The John McIntyre Conference Centre and Dynamic Earth on 30th April and 1st May 2024. Investors can expect two days of networking opportunities and the ability to meet innovative companies, who are providing globally significant solutions.

Duncan Martin, Head of Entrepreneurship at The University of Edinburgh's Bayes Centre said:

"We are excited to announce the return of EIE in 2024 with a bold new vision. EIE is a key event in Scotland's thriving tech scene and in 2024 we are evolving it to become a wider platform, showcasing the best opportunities our ecosystem has to offer to our international investor colleagues.

"Scotland has an incredible tech ecosystem, with innovative high potential companies looking for investment that are ready to deliver global impact. EIE24 will shine a light on investment-ready, high-growth technology companies, as well as start-ups with the potential to scale with the right investors."

The relaunched EIE24 event is delivered in partnership with the Data Driven Initiative and represents a cornerstone of the region's £1.3 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Mark Logan, Chief Entrepreneurial Advisor to Scottish Government, said:

"I'm delighted to see EIE return to Scotland, in an enhanced and updated format that will comprehensively showcase Scotland's most exciting and innovative new tech companies to the national and international investor community."

As well as access to some of the most exciting high-growth companies around, the event will also incorporate insightful discussions and opportunities for attendees to connect with key figures across Scotland's tech ecosystem.

Registration is now open so investors and companies interested in finding out more about EIE24 can register interest at www.eie-invest.com

Notes for the Editor

About DDI

The Data Driven Initiative (DDI) is part of the Edinburgh and South-East Scotland City Region Deal, a 15-year investment programme jointly funded by both governments and regional partners.

The DDI conglomerate consists of six hubs based at the University of Edinburgh (Bayes Centre, Usher Institute, the Edinburgh International Data Facility, Edinburgh Futures Institute and Easter Bush) and Heriot-Watt University (the National Robotarium) whose collective innovation and strategic developments are primed to make Edinburgh the Data Capital of Europe.

About the Bayes Centre

The Bayes Centre is The University of Edinburgh's Innovation Hub for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. It delivers EIE on behalf of the Data-Driven Innovation Initiative hubs and is supported by Edinburgh Innovations, The University of Edinburgh's commercialisation service, in contribution to the Data-Driven Entrepreneurship programme.

The core pillars of the Bayes Centre's approach are data science education, tech entrepreneurship, and industrially driven, multidisciplinary research. They provide programmes, networks, and facilities that complement the existing strengths of our community and help boost The University of Edinburgh's impact across the city, region, nationally, and internationally through new activity with external partners.

Their programmes focus on providing upskilling and lifelong learning opportunities to professionals and communities, creating new opportunities for multi-disciplinary, industrially oriented research and innovation projects, and supporting entrepreneurs in starting and growing their ventures from inception to scale-up.

About Edinburgh Innovations

Edinburgh Innovations (EI) is The University of Edinburgh's commercialisation service. It benefits society and the economy by helping researchers, students and industry drive innovation. EI seeks opportunities and builds partnerships for mutual benefit, making the journey easy and adding value at every stage.

EI makes ideas work for a better world.

Find out more on the EI website. https://edinburgh-innovations.ed.ac.uk/

