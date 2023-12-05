Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - MYND Life Sciences (CSE: MYND) (OTCQB: MYNDF) ("MYND" or the "Company"), a pioneering biopharmaceutical research and development company committed to advancing treatments for patients coping with chronic and acute neurological and inflammatory diseases, is delighted to announce the immediate appointment of Mr. John (Jay) Campbell as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Campbell is distinguished for his expertise in financial services and brings a vast repertoire of experience in new business development, mergers, acquisitions, and corporate turnarounds. His pragmatic approach and strategic proficiency are evident in his guidance of professionals within competitive industries. Moreover, he was the President and Co-Founder of Odyssey Trust Company, a North American transfer agent that has effectively reshaped the industry's benchmarks for transfer agent and trust services. Mr. Campbell holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, which he earned with distinction from the University of Alberta, and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

In outlining MYND's strategy, Mr. Campbell states, "The opportunities for MYND to commercialize its tremendous portfolio of intellectual property are enormous and I am committed to translating MYND's industry-leading research into practical advancements, particularly in neuro pharmaceutical treatments and diagnostic tools for diseases that can positively impact society."

Dr. Lyle Oberg, MYND's Executive Chairman, states, "With a focus on biopharmaceutical research and development, MYND aims to redefine treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases and Mr. Campbell has a proven track record in leading public and private companies, and his appointment now positions MYND for success in the near term."

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel drug development, diagnostics, and vaccines. MYND is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other (bio)pharmaceutical companies by unique molecular concepts for the applications of psilocybin analogs for overcoming disease. The Company advances pharmaceutical developments through rigorous science and clinical trials while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property.

For more information and to subscribe to MYND's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lih-Ming Tam, CFO

Email: ir@myndsciences.com

Phone: +1 604 813 9795

Web: www.myndsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates," or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MYND to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189984