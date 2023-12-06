KD College Prep hosted its first college fair with the DFW Admissions Regional Network (DARN) at the campus located in Frisco, TX. About 64 KD students and their families attended the event, which featured booths from 19 colleges located outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Coppell, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - On Nov. 2, 2023, KD College Prep hosted its first college fair with the DFW Admissions Regional Network (DARN) at the campus located in Frisco, TX. About 64 KD students and their families attended the event, which featured booths from 19 colleges located outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.





KD College Prep Hosts College Fair With Admissions Staff From 19 Colleges

"It was a great opportunity for our students to get a deeper understanding of a variety of schools, including some that were to them less familiar hidden gems. We intentionally wanted our families to use our event to be better prepared for other college fairs and college visits," said David Dillard, CEO of KD College Prep.

Colleges in attendance included the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Tarleton State University, Hendrix College, the University of Nebraska, Wichita State University, Butler University, Temple University, and others. Most of the attending representatives are members of DARN, a community of regional admissions professionals representing non-profit colleges. The organization worked closely with KD staff to plan and execute the event.

The college fair was open to current 11th grade students enrolled in programs at KD College Prep. Students talked with college representatives, asked questions, and learned about colleges from nine different states across the U.S.

College fairs provide students with the opportunity to talk directly with college admissions staff. Learning how to do this effectively can become a vital skill in the college admissions process.

"Being prepared with the right questions, being ready to present themselves well to college reps, and being alert for any information that could contribute to their ultimate college decisions can be game changers," Dillard said.

KD encourages students to attend college fairs, along with campus visits and information sessions, to explore college options and become familiar with talking about their future plans. To learn more, families can access KD's college fair guide, which gives tips on what to do before, during, and after an event.

Dillard said KD College Prep hopes to host additional college fairs and similar events in the future.

All university names and/or marks are owned by their respective institutions. KD College Prep has no affiliation with these institutions and KD College Prep is not approved or endorsed by them.

